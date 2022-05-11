2022 May 11 17:41

Eduard Sheremetsev appointed as Deputy Minister of Energy of Russia

Image source: RF Ministry of Energy

Eduard Sheremetsev has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation, according to the recently published Decree of RF Government. Previous positions of Eduard Sheremetsev – Director of the Department of Project Activities and Digital Technologies at RF Ministry of Energy. Earlier, he worked at RusHydro, Rosseti and other organizations.