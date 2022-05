2022 May 11 18:26

CMA CGM applies Hazardous Surcharge from North Europe, UK, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic to Punta Arenas, Chile

CMA CGM informs of the following Hazardous Surcharge applicable to shipments from North Europe, UK, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic to Punta Arenas, Chile, effective from May 10th, 2022.

From North Europe, UK, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic to Punta Arenas, Chile.

Amount : USD 2,800 per container.