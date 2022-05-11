2022 May 11 17:16

DFDS acquires rail operator primeRail

DFDS & primeRail signed an agreement to become one company as DFDS acquires the German rail operator company, according to the company's release. The acquisition strengthens DFDS' rail offerings and is a testament to DFDS' ambition to find sustainable ways to continue providing reliable and valuable services. The acquisition also marks the launch of a new Rail business area in DFDS.



primeRail operates continental and maritime transport logistics concepts in a combination of rail and road and was founded in 2019.

In 2020, DFDS launched a new "Intermodal Transport Competence Center" in Cologne, in partnership with primeRail, to provide intermodal solutions for DFDS customers.

primeRail will operate as a new business area Rail in DFDS covering primeRail and the existing DFDS intermodal business. The Rail business area is organised within the Mediterranean business unit and headed by Patrick Zilles, currently CEO of primeRail.

primeRail is a logistics company focusing on intermodal transport, whose core competencies lie in transportation, management, and free, neutral consulting for professional transport services. The company designs, organises and implements European transports, both continental and maritime. The development, marketing, and provision of logistics services for the transportation of trailers, swap bodies, and containers in multimodal traffic are realised by primeRail. primeRail was founded in 2019 by Patrick Zilles and is based in Troisdorf/Cologne.