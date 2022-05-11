2022 May 11 15:56

Amendments introduced into RF Water Code in the part of water management procedures

Russian President has signed a related Federal Law

Russian President has signed the Federal Law “On Introduction of Amendments into the Water Code of the Russian Federation”, according to the Kremlin. The Federal Law was adopted by the State Duma on 20 April 2022 and approved by the Federation Council on 26 April 2022.



The Federal Law regulates water management procedures including prevention of negative impact of waters and remedial actions.



Under the Federal Law, such procedures can be executed by the state (municipal) bodies, ad hoc state authorities and local self-governing authorities.



The Federal Law also defines a list of activities on prevention of negative impact of waters and remedial actions as well as engineering protection specifics. Besides, it defines the legal framework of flooded areas and specifies restricted activities in such areas.



Amendments have been introduced into the part related to definition of the following terms: “water economy” and “negative impact of waters”.