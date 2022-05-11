2022 May 11 13:29

Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 4M’2022 rose by 8.2% YoY

Handling of loose bulk cargo rose by 18.8%

In January-April 2022, the port of Riga handled 7.5 million tonnes of cargo (+8.2%, year-on-year). According to the port’s statistics, handling of loose bulk cargo rose by 18.8% to 4.48 million tonnes including 1.53 million tonnes of coal (up 9 times). Grain handling fell by 28.7% to 690.2 thousand tonnes, handling of wood pellets fell by 34.5% to 514.4 thousand tonnes, handling of wood chips rose by 14.8% to 353.2 thousand tonnes, chemical cargo – down 29.8% to 289.6 thousand tonnes, ore – down 16% to 211.2 thousand tonnes, sawn timber – up 19.9% - up 183 thousand tonnes..

Handling of oil products fell by 37.5% to 507.4 thousand tonnes.

The port’s container throughput rose by 15.4% to 157,910 TEUs.



Passengers traffic in January-April totaled 324 passengers.

In 2021, the port handled 21.5 million tonnes of cargo, down 29.8%, year-on-year.

Freeport of Riga lies on both banks of the River Daugava covering 6.3 hectares. The port's berth length is 13,800 meters, maximum draft at the berths is 12.2 meters. Up to 80% of the Freeport of Riga cargo turnover is made up of transit cargoes forwarded to or received from the CIS countries.