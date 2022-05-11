2022 May 11 15:32

The economic damage from China’s Covid restrictions in Shanghai start to emerge - Bloomberg

The economic damage from China’s Covid restrictions around the global trade hub of Shanghai is starting to emerge, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Export growth in dollar terms slowed to 3.9% from a year earlier — the weakest pace since June 2020 — after a 14.7% rise in March.

Imports were unchanged in April after sliding 0.1% in the previous month.

The biggest declines in exports last month were those to Russia, with shipments falling about 26% from a year ago, followed by Hong Kong, the U.K., Japan and Germany. Exports to the U.S. rose 9.4%.

American businesses in China are slashing investments and lowering revenue projections as the lockdowns hit operations and supply chains, according to a new poll from the American Chamber of Commerce in China.

Separately, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang warned of a “complicated and grave” employment situation as Beijing and Shanghai tightened curbs on residents in a bid to contain outbreaks in the country’s most important cities.