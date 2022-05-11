2022 May 11 14:32

Topsoe signs joint declaration to ramp up manufacturing of electrolyzers boosting renewable hydrogen production in the EU

The European Commission, Hydrogen Europe and 20 European companies including Topsoe signed a declaration on increasing electrolyzer manufacturing capacity in the EU, according to the company's release.

The declaration backs EU´s new target to double the previous EU target to 10 million tons of annual domestic production of renewable hydrogen plus an additional 10 million tons of annual hydrogen imports.



In Brussels, the industry committed to have 10 times as much combined annual electrolyzer manufacturing capacity in the EU by 2025 as is the case today – in return the EU committed to ensure a supporting regulatory framework and EU funds.



The joint declaration features three pillars:

Ensuring a supportive regulatory framework through adequate permitting rules and committing to stand up for the ambitious targets included in the revision of the Renewable Energy Directive and the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation Proposal.

Facilitating adequate access to finance by revamping the Innovation Fund to be inclusive of innovative zero and low-carbon equipment manufacturing such as electrolyzers. In addition, accessing to state aid to derisk investments, and put in place Carbon Contracts for Difference to further incentivize large-scale deployment of clean hydrogen technologies.

Integrating supply chains by way of expanding Research and Development and ensuring the availability of required components and materials in a timely and affordable manner.

Under the Joint Declaration, Europe’s leading electrolyzer manufacturers agreed to increase their manufacturing capacity to reach 17.5 GW by 2025 and to further increase capacity by 2030 in line with projected demand for renewable hydrogen.



The joint declaration was signed at the European Electrolyzer Summit on 5 May in Brussels. The event was co-organized by the Hydrogen Council and the European Commission and took place under the auspices of the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance. Present was Thierry Breton, Commissioner for the Internal Market, Jorgo Chatzimarkakis CEO of Hydrogen Europe, and 20 CEOs and executives representing companies

Founded in 1940, Topsoe is a global leader in developing solutions for a decarbonized world, supplying technology, catalysts, and services for worldwide energy transition.



