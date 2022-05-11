2022 May 11 13:02

APM Terminals Gijón implements a number of improvements

APM Terminals Gijón is implementing a number of improvements that will benefit operational, energy and safety capabilities at its facilities where the Port Authority recently granted a 10-year extension established in the concession. Improvements, including a 2.5 million euro post-Panamax crane, will result in a breakthrough in the service provided to customers by the terminal, according to the company's release.



The substantial modification of the concession approved by the Port Authority includes the progressive expansion of the area occupied by the terminal from 44,000 m2 in 2022 to 60,503 m2, and the addition of a post-Panamax crane currently operating in Valencia. This is part of APM Terminals’ clear commitment to maintain and allocate assets to terminals where they best meet the technical requirements.



The new Post-Panamax crane, which will be shipped in December and commissioned in April 2023, will represent a clear improvement to the terminal’s current Panamax capacities and enable it to operate larger vessels. The crane has a capacity for 40 tonnes of nominal load, 33 metres height under the spreader - 8 metres more than the existing one - and 16 row reach - three more than the crane it will replace.



APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. The 75 terminals in the global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 12.8 million moves per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.