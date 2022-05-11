2022 May 11 12:57

CMA CGM and PSA to expand collaboration with new digital solutions to reduce carbon footprint

The CMA CGM Group, a global leader in sea, land, air and logistics solutions and PSA Corporation Ltd (PSA), a subsidiary of PSA International, a leading global port group and trusted partner to cargo stakeholders, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly create and implement sustainable solutions relating to CMA CGM’s port and terminal handling activities in Singapore, through the joint venture partnership in CMA CGM-PSA Lion Terminal (CPLT), according to the company's release.

One of the focus areas is to adopt PSA’s Opt- E-Arrive digital solution to reduce carbon emission through optimisation of bunker consumption. Opt-E-Arrive is programmed to enable CMA CGM vessels to skip the anchorage stop and arrive just-in- time at berth at CPLT.

The solution synchronises transparent real time activities and automates data exchange between the systems of the carrier and port operator. The dynamic intelligence therefore enables CMA CGM vessels to optimise vessel speed to be timely for berth.

This innovative solution is set to reduce greenhouse gas emission through further optimisation of bunker consumption. An annualised bunker savings of 4 % to 7 % for CMA CGM vessels arriving in Singapore is expected to be achieved with the digital solution.

Opt-E-Arrive will be complementary to CMA CGM’s existing Fleet Centers, which can be described as vessel control towers with smart decision support tools for the Group's 566 vessels and their crews. Backed by 26 team members in Marseille, Miami and Singapore, the Fleet Centers provide round the clock support to ensure the safety of the Group’s crew, vessels and cargoes, and also offer real time data to adapt vessels’ routes and speed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In February this year, the CMA CGM Group launched biofuel bunkering at CPLT as part of its global trial to scale-up the wider adoption of the clean energy. In March 2021, CPLT hosted Asia’s first ship-to- containership LNG bunkering undertaken by CMA CGM in Singapore.

The CMA CGM Group has chosen to invest in dual-fuel vessels that run on liquefied natural gas (LNG), avoiding up to 99% of atmospheric pollutant emissions. LNG is an important first step in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and the engine installed on these vessels is capable of using BioLNG (reducing 67% in CO2 emissions).

The CMA CGM Group already has a fleet of 28 “e-methane ready” vessels in service and will have a total of 44 such vessels by the end of 2024.

The CMA CGM Group, a global leader in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, serves more than 420 ports around the world on five continents. Backed by a fleet of 566 vessels, in 2021 the Group transported 22 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) containers. With its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, a world leader in logistics, which transports 474,000 tons of air freight and more than 21 million tons of land freight each year.

PSA Singapore operates the world’s largest container transhipment hub in Singapore, handling 37.2 million TEUs of containers in 2021. With connections to 600 ports globally, shippers have access to daily sailings to every major port in the world, operating 24/7 all year round.