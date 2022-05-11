  • Home
  • 2022 May 11 12:25

    Freeport of Ventspils throughput in 4M’2022 rose by 21%

    Dry bulk and general cargo turnover goes up, handling of liquid bulk cargo goes down

    In January-April 2022, the port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 5.18 million tonnes of cargo (up 21%, year-on-year), the Port Authority statistics said.

    According to the statement, the port handled 2.1 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (down 28.6%), 2.17 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (up 3 times) and 944 thousand tonnes of general cargo (+11%).

    In the reporting period, the port welcomed 455 ships including 358 dry bulk cargo carriers and 97 tankers.

    Ventspils port is located near Venta river. There are terminals for loading and unloading of crude and oil products, liquid chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro trailers. In 2021, the port handled 11 million tonnes of cargo.

