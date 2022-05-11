2022 May 11 10:30

Port of Liepaja throughput in 4M’2022 rose by 20.3% Y-o-Y

The number of calls rose by 10%

In January-April 2022, freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia rose by 20.3%, year-on-year, to 2.65 million tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, handling of grain and cereal products rose by 30.3% to 1.15 million tonnes, handling of anthracite totaled 28.1 thousand tonnes (down 2.4%), handling of building materials rose by 17.3% to 210.5 thousand tonnes, handling of oil products dropped by 18.1% to 128.4 thousand tonnes. Handling of general cargo rose by 35.2% to708.3 thousand tonnes.

In the reported period, the port serviced 18,366 passengers (+73%).

The number of calls rose by 10% to 580.



Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. Liepaja ranks third port of Latvia by handled cargo volume. Half of the port’s cargo throughput is fueled by crude oil and bulk cargoes imported from the CIS countries, largely from Belarus. In 2021, throughput of Liepaja port was 7.06 million tonnes.