2022 May 11 09:25

Samara based VOLGA-TRAVEL takes delivery of high-speed passenger ship Valdai-45R

Photo by VOLGA-TRAVEL



Samara based Shipping Company VOLGA-TRAVEL has taken delivery of high-speed passenger ship Valdai-45R hydrofoil, the company told IAA PortNews.

“Today, we have taken delivery and launched the Valdai-45R in Samara. We are organizing regular passenger transportation on Valdai ships in the Samara Region. They will be started this navigation season, said the management of VOLGA-TRAVEL.

The shipping company was established in July 2021. The speed of Valdai-45R ships is up to 65 km/h. Being serviced by two crewmembers they can carry up to 45 passengers, cruising range - 400 km.