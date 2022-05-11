2022 May 11 08:51

MABUX: No firm trend on Global Bunker Market on May 11

Global bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes today

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) declined on May 10:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 730.85 (-21.04)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 937.89 (-28.78)

MGO - USD/MT – 1267.33 (-24.09)



As of May 10, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in all selected ports: Rotterdam - by plus $24 (plus $16 the day before), in Singapore - by plus $88 (plus $76 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $94 (plus $87 the day before), in Houston by plus $107 (plus $81 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel increased for all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Houston - the overcharge level rose by 26 points on May 10.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on May 10 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $26 (plus $15 the day before), in Singapore by plus $49 (plus $26 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $65 (plus $42 the day before), in Houston - plus $68 (plus $21 the day before). MDI for VLSFO also increased for all ports. The most significant changes were also registered in Houston where the overcharge level increased by 47 points on May 10.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged in all selected ports on May 10: in Rotterdam – by plus $73 (no changes), in Singapore by plus $63 (plus $36 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $172 (plus $162 the day before), in Houston - by plus $201 (plus $189 the day before). MDI index for MGO increased for the most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore where the overcharge level increased by 27 points.



We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes today. The price for 380HSFO may decline by 15-20 USD/MT, and VLSFO may decrease by 15-25 USD/MT, the price for MGO may add 10-20 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com