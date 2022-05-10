2022 May 10 13:31

MABUX: Bunker prices demonstrate irregular changes on May 09

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated irregular changes on May 06:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 747.74 (-2.34)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 965.54 (+2.50)

MGO - USD/MT – 1298.31 (-14.46)



As of May.06, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in all selected ports: Rotterdam - by plus $28 (plus $27 the day before), in Singapore - by plus $117 (plus $141 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $98 (plus $114 the day before), in Houston by plus $86 (plus $94 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel decreased for most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore - the overcharge level declined by 24 points on May.06.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on May.06 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $34 (plus $53 the day before), in Singapore by plus $38 (plus $48 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $54 (plus $58 the day before), in Houston - plus $29 (plus $49 the day before). MDI for VLSFO declined in all ports. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam and Houston where the overcharge level declined by 19 and 20 points respectively on May 06.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged in all selected ports on May.06: in Rotterdam – by plus $88 (plus $102 the day before), in Singapore by plus $3 (plus $10 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $112 (plus $105 the day before), in Houston - by plus $142 (plus $99 the day before). There was no single trend for MDI index. The most significant changes were registered in Houston where the overcharge level increased by 43 points.



We expect global bunker prices may continue irregular changes today. The price for 380HSFO may rise by 7-10 USD/MT, and VLSFO may increase by 9-13 USD/MT, the price for MGO may fall by 10-20 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com