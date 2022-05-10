  • Home
  • News
  • USCG Cutter Cuttyhunk decommissioned after 34 years of service
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 May 10 14:38

    USCG Cutter Cuttyhunk decommissioned after 34 years of service

    The Coast Guard decommissioned Coast Guard Cutter Cuttyhunk (WPB 1322) Thursday during a ceremony held at Air Station Port Angeles that was presided over by Capt. Mark McDonnell, 13th Coast Guard District Chief of Response.

    Cuttyhunk was one of the Coast Guard’s 37 remaining 110-foot Island-class patrol boats. The fleet of Island-class cutters is being replaced by 154-foot Sentinel-class cutters.

    Commissioned in 1988, the Cuttyhunk was the 22nd of 49 110-foot patrol boats built in support of the Coast Guard’s maritime homeland security, migrant and drug interdiction, fisheries enforcement, and search and rescue missions. Cuttyhunk was built by Bollinger Shipyards in Lockport, Louisiana, and commissioned on Oct. 5. Cuttyhunk was named after Cuttyhunk Island, the site of the first English settlement in New England, located off the southern coast of Massachusetts.

    Over the past 34 years of service, Cuttyhunk’s crew conducted a wide range of operations. The cutter’s crews completed over 1,000 operations ranging from law enforcement boardings to search and rescue responses throughout the Pacific Northwest. Cuttyhunk assisted U.S. Naval Base Kitsap Bangor in several submarine escorts before Coast Guard Maritime Force Protection Unit Bangor was established to ensure the safe transport of Ship Submersible Ballistic Submarines.

    Nicknamed “The Pest of the West”, Cuttyhunk assisted in one of the largest maritime drug seizures in the Pacific Northwest, near Cape Flattery, Washington, in December of 1997. More than 3,500 pounds of marijuana, estimated at a street value of $15 million, was recovered from the OK Jedi, a 60-foot sailboat with three people onboard.

    “It has been an honor and privilege to serve alongside the final crew of Coast Guard Cutter Cuttyhunk”, said Chief Warrant Officer Daniel Garver, Commanding Officer. “During my time onboard, there have been many engineering challenges on our aging 110-foot ship, and I have witnessed the resiliency of our crew as they spent time away from families in selfless service to our country. I am grateful for the crew’s dedication which echoes the hard work put forth by our predecessors during the cutter’s 34 years of service.”

    Cuttyhunk’s crew is scheduled to transit to Ketchikan, Alaska. There, the crew will spend several weeks preparing to bring Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa (WPB 1335) south to Port Angeles. Anacapa is also a 110-foot Island-class patrol boat, and was previously stationed in Petersburg, Alaska. She will be shifting homeports to Port Angeles to serve the Pacific Northwest. The Anacapa will be arriving after completing an overhaul in Ketchikan.

Другие новости по темам: decomissioning, US Coast  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 May 10

17:16 Concession extension and investment ready APM Terminals Gijón for the future
16:58 MABUX: Global bunker indices set to dip on May 10
16:13 Maersk partners with Decathlon to enhance 'last-mile' service in Singapore
15:28 MOL to build 4 additional LNG-fueled car carriers
14:38 USCG Cutter Cuttyhunk decommissioned after 34 years of service
13:31 MABUX: Bunker prices demonstrate irregular changes on May 09
12:03 Bechtel to deliver port masterplan to support Ireland’s emerging offshore wind industry
11:46 Maersk's logistics company announces plans for new Toronto distribution center
10:53 ClassNK releases PrimeShip-HULL 2022 for new structural rules

2022 May 9

15:17 Stolt Tankers to purchase three 33,600 DWT chemical tankers
14:39 Fincantieri BoD approves 1Q 2022 results
14:06 USA expanded the list of Russia-related sanctions to include vessels and shipping companies
13:14 Belgian coating manufacturer Acotec launches revolutionary one-coat PFP with Humidur® Char
12:34 EU proposal on waste shipments can ‘level playing field’ for South Asian recycling yards, says Sea Sentinels
11:18 About half of cohort to gain global exposure through overseas stints with easing of travel restrictions

2022 May 8

15:02 TMC, Allseas completed deep-water trials of the polymetallic nodule collector vehicle in the Atlantic Ocean.
13:49 Port of Southampton welcomes Enchanted Princess’ maiden call
12:23 Vigor completed largest ship repair project in its history, USS McCampbell
11:32 GTT secures an order from Hudong Zhonghua for the tank design of 4 new LNG carriers
10:54 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines unveils new programme of cruising for 2023/24

2022 May 7

14:52 SAAM reaches agreement to acquire tugs from Starnav in Brazil
13:41 NYK concludes fourth long-term charter agreement for LNG carrier with EDF LNG Shipping
12:48 Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas arrives for European debut
12:11 New monitoring requirements give FMC more insight into Alliance carrier operations
11:03 UECC launches new North Sea service

2022 May 6

18:04 EU retail trade stagnates — BIMCO Market Report
17:47 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:25 Tier III NOx-abatement engine orders pass 2,000 mark
16:51 CNOOC to built 12 LNG carriers at Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding
16:25 Equinor extends contracts for drilling and specialist services worth NOK 20 billion
16:05 Ports of Hamburg and Klaipėda sign MoU
15:15 Shell CEO: no way to trace Russian crude refined overseas - Reuters
15:13 Transfer of Krafla operatorship from Equinor to Aker BP
14:52 Cargo transportation between Khabarovsk and China resumed on Amur river
14:33 HHLA creates a cluster to test hydrogen-powered equipment in port logistics
14:03 Stolt Tankers joins feasibility study for shore-based power installation
13:21 DB Schenker plans to run zero-emissions autonomous coastal container feeder for Ekornes ASA in Norway
13:16 Kongsberg Digital to digitalize fleet of over 100 ships
12:53 Kalmar process automation solutions to help Terminal Graneles del Norte achieve high performance at greenfield terminal being built in Chile
12:44 Sovcomflot to sell part of its aging tankers under fleet renovation programme
11:52 Ports of Stockholm posts Q1 2022 results
10:50 Lena River United Shipping Company opens navigation season of 2022
10:28 Keppel O&M awarded FPSO integration contracts worth around S$250 million from repeat customers
10:06 Crude oil futures continue rising
09:56 CMA CGM updates BAF for Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco Roro services
09:25 Viktor Chernomyrdin icebreaker goes on ice trials
08:57 MABUX: Bunker indices do not have sustainable trend on May 06

2022 May 5

18:37 Austal Australia teams with Raytheon and BMT to deliver the Australian Independent Littoral Manoeuvre Vessel
18:07 Hull assembly of AtoB@C Shipping's first electric hybrid vessel begins
17:51 Throughput of Azov port in 4M’2022 fell by 18% YoY
17:37 A.P. Moller – Maersk to close down all offices in Russia and Belarus by the end of the year
17:30 Wärtsilä to enable Eastaway’s EEXI compliance through Power Limitation Solutions
17:22 MPA issues an update on the investigation of bunker fuel contamination in Singapore Port
17:07 Dynagas and Uniper facilitate the charter of two FSRUs for Germany
16:57 NYK signs long-term charter with CNOOC for six new LNG carriers
16:54 ABS and leading FPSO operators publish best practices for safer operations
16:51 MacGregor to deliver a FibreTrac fibre-rope offshore crane
16:49 GTT receives an AiPrinciple from Bureau Veritas for a new concept for a ballast-free LNG bunker & feeder vessel
16:47 Van Oord awarded contract for large-scale USA offshore wind project
16:45 Maersk Drilling awarded additional three-well contract with Aker BP