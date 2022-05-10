2022 May 10 16:13

Maersk partners with Decathlon to enhance 'last-mile' service in Singapore

Having implemented Decathlon’s 2Hour Click & Collect service, A.P. Moller - Maersk and Decathlon are now extending the partnership to cover the optimisation of Decathlon’s ‘last mile’ delivery in Singapore. With the cooperation covering all Decathlon orders, Maersk will work to enhance Decathlon’s E-commerce capability, providing end to end logistics solutions as Decathlon’s dedicated logistics and delivery partner.



Stephan Veyret, Decathlon Singapore Country Leader commented: "Maersk has been one of our key partners in the past years in Singapore and worldwide. At Decathlon Singapore, we like to work long term with key selected companies to plan and to co-build our supply chains, to test and to co-invent new solutions. This is how we see our partnership with Maersk over the years to come, especially in the key and strategic last mile business."



Last mile delivery refers to the last leg of supply chain operations. It is a critical step for a quick and efficient shipment, which can help boost customer satisfaction.



Maersk Singapore has successfully customised and implemented a new solution to meet Decathlon’s E-commerce needs. Since the trial started, we have tweaked the delivery solution to ensure it runs seamlessly, with a 120% volume increase during this period. We are very proud to partner with Decathlon in handling fast moving and high demand E-commerce delivery services," says Rupesh Jain, Managing Director of Maersk Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.



Maersk is offering an end-to-end solution with ‘last mile’ eDelivery provided by third parties. This is providing Decathlon’s customers with real-time tracking and visibility of each parcel via a single platform. Maersk has been successful at delivering orders within Decathlon’s promise of 2Hour Click and Collect to Decathlon consumers’ preferred pick-up location.



"Maersk has been on a journey to evolve from ocean shipping service provider to a holistic logistic partner for our customers. Having a single, global logistics ecosystem enables our customers to ultimately shape their E-commerce supply chain into an advantage that delivers the best results for their business as well as their consumers. Maersk aims to continuously cater to the ever-changing logistics needs to support Decathlon’s strategic progression," says Rupesh Jain, Managing Director of Maersk Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore



About Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs approximately 95,000 people. Please check website for more details.