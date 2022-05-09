2022 May 9 11:18

About half of cohort to gain global exposure through overseas stints with easing of travel restrictions

34 undergraduates from local institutes of higher learning will begin their internships with 22 host companies in the maritime sector from 9 May 2022. With the easing of travel restrictions, the host companies are also welcoming the Global Internship Award (GIA) recipients, where possible, to intern at their overseas offices in regions including Europe and Southeast Asia. This marks the first time since 2019 that GIA recipients can travel overseas for their overseas stint, with some remaining in Singapore for remote learning with their GIA host companies’ overseas offices.



Established by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) in 2013, the GIA programme sponsors students for an opportunity to gain on-the-job experience and global exposure at reputable international maritime companies. Industry practitioners in these companies will mentor the students throughout the programme, providing a meaningful and all-rounded learning experience for the students. The health and well-being of GIA recipients during their internships is our priority. GIA recipients who are going overseas are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with travel insurance purchased on their behalf to ensure they are covered for emergencies including for COVID-19 medical treatment.



These 34 GIA recipients come from diverse disciplines, ranging from business, information systems, arts & social sciences, to law and maritime studies. They will take on roles in areas such as chartering and ship operations, shipbroking, data analytics, marine insurance and maritime law. The variety of roles also exemplifies the diversity of the career opportunities available in the sector.





Ms Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive of MPA, said, “The maritime sector is a dynamic, multifaceted, highly globalised industry undergoing an exciting transformation in innovation and decarbonisation. There are diverse job opportunities in areas ranging from commercial shipping to maritime technology. In addition, the pandemic and current geopolitical uncertainties demonstrate the importance and resilience of the industry. MPA will continue to work closely with our partners to groom a pipeline of talents for maritime.”



Representing one of the host companies, Ms Benita Low, an Operations Manager at Norden, who was also the first GIA recipient in 2013, said, “Norden is a strong supporter of grooming the next generation of shipping talents, and we believe that GIA is a fantastic channel to do so. We have welcomed GIA recipients almost every year since 2013, and we will continue to do so and play our part in building Maritime Singapore. The GIA has attracted students from diverse disciplines beyond shipping, opening the sector to a larger pool of talents.”



To date, 304 undergraduates have received the MPA GIA.