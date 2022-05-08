2022 May 8 13:49

Port of Southampton welcomes Enchanted Princess’ maiden call

Princess Cruises’ Enchanted Princess arrived at ABP’s Port of Southampton today, marking the ship’s inaugural visit to the city. A traditional plaque and key ceremony was held onboard in celebration of the maiden call, which was attended by Enchanted Princess’ senior officers, including Staff Captain Raffaele Di Martino and ABP Southampton’s Port Director Alastair Welch.



A tradition for vessels making their maiden call to a port, the plaque and key ceremony has its roots in the medieval history of Southampton, when visiting ships bringing business to the city were given the keys to the city walls.



As one of the line’s newest ships, the 3,660-guest Enchanted Princess joined the Princess fleet in November 2021 and represents an evolution of the design platform consistent across her Royal-class sister ships, offering an elevation of style and elegance that is distinguished by the cruise line. Enchanted Princess joins Sky Princess, Emerald Princess and Island Princess to sail out of Southampton this summer.



Starting 4 May 2022, Enchanted Princess will offer 13 new voyages ranging from four to 14 nights. Itineraries include short cruises and longer voyages to the Canary Islands, Mediterranean, Scandinavia, Norway and Iceland.