2022 May 8 12:23

Vigor completed largest ship repair project in its history, USS McCampbell

Vigor has completed a comprehensive modernization of USS McCampbell (DDG 85) at Swan Island, sending the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer on to its new homeport at Naval Station Everett, Wash. The 18-month, more than $155 million project was the largest ever completed by Vigor’s Ship Repair team, and the largest of its kind at Swan Island in nearly 30 years.



USS McCampbell arrived at Vigor in the summer of 2020 for a comprehensive modernization. This included improvements to the hull, mechanical and electrical technology updates, and critical warfighting improvements. About 350 Vigor employees, as well as contractors and Navy service members completed work on USS McCampbell in advance of it sailing to Everett in April.



While it is the largest project ever completed by Vigor Ship Repair, USS McCampbell is one of several recent successes reinforcing Vigor’s ability to successfully complete large, complex projects in support of national defense. These have included two successful efforts in Hawaii, USS William P. Lawrence and USS Wayne E. Meyer, as well as USS Coronado and USNS Mercy at Swan Island. USS Chosin is currently undergoing maintenance and modernization work at Vigor’s Harbor Island facility, and will mark another milestone once completed. On the heels of this work, Vigor is preparing for the arrival of USS Tulsa to Portland in August.



ABOUT VIGOR



Vigor is a values-driven, diversified industrial business operating in seven locations with 2,300 people in Oregon, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii. Vigor specializes in shipbuilding, ship repair and handling important, complex projects in support of energy generation, infrastructure and national defense.