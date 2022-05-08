2022 May 8 10:54

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines unveils new programme of cruising for 2023/24

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has unveiled its full programme of cruising for 2023/24, with more than 100 hand-crafted sailings and the introduction of new Journey Navigators across its fleet of smaller ships.



The new programme includes opportunities to witness Norway’s famous Langfoss Waterfall in the spring, when the water is at its heaviest, explore the remote islands of the Azores, and visit Lapland in the summer months.



Durations range from two to 93-nights, with regional departures from Liverpool, Newcastle, Rosyth, Southampton, Dover, London Tilbury and Belfast. In addition, the programme features the return of a fly-cruise programme, with Braemar to be based in the Caribbean for the winter months.



The new brochure also unveils Fred. Olsen’s new Journey Navigators – Nature Scouts, Culture Curators, Maritime Guides and Entertainment Hosts – plus new signature experiences to celebrate the Joy of the Journey on each cruise.



Guests who book onto one of Fred. Olsen’s new 2023/24 sailings can enjoy up to £250 per person to spend on board, or up to £500 when booking a suite.



Plus, those who book a 2023 cruise but are also looking to get away this year can take advantage of 10% off any new booking for 2022.