2022 May 7 11:03

UECC launches new North Sea service

UECC says it is launching a new North Sea service connecting the ports of Zeebrugge, Esbjerg, Gothenburg and Drammen on a weekly basis. This new service is being launched on the back of several new contracts with some of the major European car manufacturers and will supplement UECC’s existing weekly Atlantic service connecting the ports of Vigo, Zeebrugge, Bremerhaven, Malmo and Drammen.



With the launching of the new North Sea service, UECC is now able to offer two sailings per week between Zeebrugge and Drammen. The first departure from Zeebrugge with the new North Sea service will be Thursday 07.04.2022.



UECC will initially deploy the M/V Minchah (ex. Autopride) in the new North Sea service and then later on most likely substitute this with one of the two new multi fuel LNG battery hybrid PCTCs UECC is currently building. UECC has already taken delivery of the first multi fuel LNG battery hybrid PCTC, the Auto Advance, in a series of three newbuildings



“UECC is very pleased to launch this new North Sea service, and finally adding Denmark to our pan European short sea shipping network, as well as adding Gothenburg as our third port of call in

Sweden in addition to our existing service to Malmo and Wallhamn, enabling us to provide our customers with a wider ranging sustainable product” said UECC’s CEO Glenn Edvardsen.