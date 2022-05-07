  • Home
  • News
  • UECC launches new North Sea service
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 May 7 11:03

    UECC launches new North Sea service

    UECC says it is launching a new North Sea service connecting the ports of Zeebrugge, Esbjerg, Gothenburg and Drammen on a weekly basis. This new service is being launched on the back of several new contracts with some of the major European car manufacturers and will supplement UECC’s existing weekly Atlantic service connecting the ports of Vigo, Zeebrugge, Bremerhaven, Malmo and Drammen.

    With the launching of the new North Sea service, UECC is now able to offer two sailings per week between Zeebrugge and Drammen. The first departure from Zeebrugge with the new North Sea service will be Thursday 07.04.2022.

    UECC will initially deploy the M/V Minchah (ex. Autopride) in the new North Sea service and then later on most likely substitute this with one of the two new multi fuel LNG battery hybrid PCTCs UECC is currently building. UECC has already taken delivery of the first multi fuel LNG battery hybrid PCTC, the Auto Advance, in a series of three newbuildings

    “UECC is very pleased to launch this new North Sea service, and finally adding Denmark to our pan European short sea shipping network, as well as adding Gothenburg as our third port of call in
    Sweden in addition to our existing service to Malmo and Wallhamn, enabling us to provide our customers with a wider ranging sustainable product” said UECC’s CEO Glenn Edvardsen.

Другие новости по темам: UECC  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 May 7

14:52 SAAM reaches agreement to acquire tugs from Starnav in Brazil
13:41 NYK concludes fourth long-term charter agreement for LNG carrier with EDF LNG Shipping
12:48 Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas arrives for European debut
12:11 New monitoring requirements give FMC more insight into Alliance carrier operations
11:03 UECC launches new North Sea service

2022 May 6

18:04 EU retail trade stagnates — BIMCO Market Report
17:47 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:25 Tier III NOx-abatement engine orders pass 2,000 mark
16:51 CNOOC to built 12 LNG carriers at Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding
16:25 Equinor extends contracts for drilling and specialist services worth NOK 20 billion
16:05 Ports of Hamburg and Klaipėda sign MoU
15:15 Shell CEO: no way to trace Russian crude refined overseas - Reuters
15:13 Transfer of Krafla operatorship from Equinor to Aker BP
14:52 Cargo transportation between Khabarovsk and China resumed on Amur river
14:33 HHLA creates a cluster to test hydrogen-powered equipment in port logistics
14:03 Stolt Tankers joins feasibility study for shore-based power installation
13:21 DB Schenker plans to run zero-emissions autonomous coastal container feeder for Ekornes ASA in Norway
13:16 Kongsberg Digital to digitalize fleet of over 100 ships
12:53 Kalmar process automation solutions to help Terminal Graneles del Norte achieve high performance at greenfield terminal being built in Chile
12:44 Sovcomflot to sell part of its aging tankers under fleet renovation programme
11:52 Ports of Stockholm posts Q1 2022 results
10:50 Lena River United Shipping Company opens navigation season of 2022
10:28 Keppel O&M awarded FPSO integration contracts worth around S$250 million from repeat customers
10:06 Crude oil futures continue rising
09:56 CMA CGM updates BAF for Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco Roro services
09:25 Viktor Chernomyrdin icebreaker goes on ice trials
08:57 MABUX: Bunker indices do not have sustainable trend on May 06

2022 May 5

18:37 Austal Australia teams with Raytheon and BMT to deliver the Australian Independent Littoral Manoeuvre Vessel
18:07 Hull assembly of AtoB@C Shipping's first electric hybrid vessel begins
17:51 Throughput of Azov port in 4M’2022 fell by 18% YoY
17:37 A.P. Moller – Maersk to close down all offices in Russia and Belarus by the end of the year
17:30 Wärtsilä to enable Eastaway’s EEXI compliance through Power Limitation Solutions
17:22 MPA issues an update on the investigation of bunker fuel contamination in Singapore Port
17:07 Dynagas and Uniper facilitate the charter of two FSRUs for Germany
16:57 NYK signs long-term charter with CNOOC for six new LNG carriers
16:54 ABS and leading FPSO operators publish best practices for safer operations
16:51 MacGregor to deliver a FibreTrac fibre-rope offshore crane
16:49 GTT receives an AiPrinciple from Bureau Veritas for a new concept for a ballast-free LNG bunker & feeder vessel
16:47 Van Oord awarded contract for large-scale USA offshore wind project
16:45 Maersk Drilling awarded additional three-well contract with Aker BP
16:43 Höegh LNG announces two FSRU contracts in Germany
16:05 Russia starts to substitute imports from Europe with imports from Asia – Kiel Trade Indicator
15:39 Oboronlogistics delivered commercial cargo from Novorossiysk to Alexandria
15:03 Navios Maritime Partners announces acquisition of four newbuilding tanker vessels
14:47 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 4M’2022 totaled 202,700 tonnes, down 21% YoY
14:03 Alfa Laval joins the Methanol Institute
13:55 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 4M’2022 rose by 5% YoY
13:30 500 seafarers remain trapped on vessels stuck in Ukrainian ports, 1,500 evacuated since March - ICS
13:14 DEME Offshore and Barge Master develop high-tech feeder solution for US offshore wind farms
13:03 Icebreaker assistance period in the port of Magadan is over
12:30 California Energy Commission Grant to help the Port of Long Beach transition to zero-emissions operations
12:28 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 18, 2022
12:19 Carnival Corporation installs environmentally innovative food waste biodigesters
12:05 Krylov State Research Center developed alternative motor drive for Leader icebreaker
11:40 DEME’s new offshore installation vessel Orion joins the fleet
10:47 Three additional Princess Cruises ships return to service
10:38 Vodohod offers 215 cruises from Saint-Petersburg this navigation season
10:21 ESR hosts naming ceremony for newest drydock
09:30 MABUX: Bunker prices may rise on May 05

2022 May 4

18:17 New lockdown in the northern Chinese port of Qinhuangdao will harm supply chains again - Xclusiv Shipbrokers