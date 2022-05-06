-
2022 May 6 17:47
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Shipping and logistics
- Law excluding foreign investors from regular transportation based on public private partnership
- M/V Aleksandr Sveshnikov opens tourist navigation season of 2022 in Kineshma
- Inland navigation season opens in Moscow Region
- Navigation season opens at Solovki terminal of Onega seaport
- Passenger navigation opens on the Ob river in the Novosibirsk Region
- Navigation on the Neva river starts ahead of schedule
- Severo-Dvinsk lock system opens for navigation
- Lena River United Shipping Company (LORP) announces opening of its 2022 navigation season
- Russian Railways' network loading declined by 1.1% in 4M’2022
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- Zelenodolsk Shipyard to build eight Meteors for various regions
- 1.262 million tonnes of cargo to be carried in Yakutia in navigation season of 2022
- Navada Resident to produce domestic equipment for fishing ships in Primorye
- Phasing out of imported components and materials needed to ensure creation of Russia’s first hydrogen-powered ship
- Krylov State Research Center developed alternative motor drive for Leader icebreaker
- Russia-Flot is preparing covered dock to build ships of new project
- Trawler Kapitan Breikhman of Project 170701 leaves covered dock of Severnaya Verf
- Viktor Chernomyrdin icebreaker starts ice trials
- Mooring trials of freight/passenger ferry Aleksandr Deyev to be completed in May
- USC approves Productivity Elevation Program for 2022
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Finland set to reject or suspend capital repair of the Saimaa Canal
- Novotrans commences in situ concrete works at grain terminal of LUGAPORT
- Sixth berth opened in the Leningrad Region at the Proryv memorial
- Rosmorport announced tender for dredging works at the port of Makhachkala
- Yury Trutnev gives instructions to control the situation with the closure of Natsrybresurs berth in Vladivostok
Sanctions
- Revised sanction list of UK includes some shipbuilding companies of Russia
