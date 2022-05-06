  • Home
  • 2022 May 6 17:47

    IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

    Shipping and logistics

    • Law excluding foreign investors from regular transportation based on public private partnership
    • M/V Aleksandr Sveshnikov opens tourist navigation season of 2022 in Kineshma
    • Inland navigation season opens in Moscow Region
    • Navigation season opens at Solovki terminal of Onega seaport
    • Passenger navigation opens on the Ob river in the Novosibirsk Region
    • Navigation on the Neva river starts ahead of schedule
    • Severo-Dvinsk lock system opens for navigation
    • Lena River United Shipping Company (LORP) announces opening of its 2022 navigation season 
    • Russian Railways' network loading declined by 1.1% in 4M’2022

    Shipbuilding and ship repair

    • Zelenodolsk Shipyard to build eight Meteors for various regions
    • 1.262 million tonnes of cargo to be carried in Yakutia in navigation season of 2022
    • Navada Resident to produce domestic equipment for fishing ships in Primorye
    • Phasing out of imported components and materials needed to ensure creation of Russia’s first hydrogen-powered ship
    • Krylov State Research Center developed alternative motor drive for Leader icebreaker
    • Russia-Flot is preparing covered dock to build ships of new project
    • Trawler Kapitan Breikhman of Project 170701 leaves covered dock of Severnaya Verf
    • Viktor Chernomyrdin icebreaker starts ice trials
    • Mooring trials of freight/passenger ferry Aleksandr Deyev to be completed in May
    • USC approves Productivity Elevation Program for 2022

    Ports and hydraulic engineering

    • Finland set to reject or suspend capital repair of the Saimaa Canal
    • Novotrans commences in situ concrete works at grain terminal of LUGAPORT
    • Sixth berth opened in the Leningrad Region at the Proryv memorial
    • Rosmorport announced tender for dredging works at the port of Makhachkala
    • Yury Trutnev gives instructions to control the situation with the closure of Natsrybresurs berth in Vladivostok

    Sanctions

