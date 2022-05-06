  • Home
    Ports of Hamburg and Klaipėda sign MoU

    During the visit to Hamburg of Dr. Marius Skuodis, Lithuanian Minister of Transport and Communications, Algis Latakas, Director of Klaipėda State Seaport Authority, and Axel Mattern, CEO of HHM - Port of Hamburg Marketing, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 5 May in Hamburg City Hall. This provides for the further strengthening of cooperation between these two universal ports, according to the company's release.

    In future, the Port of Hamburg and the Port of Klaipéda in Lithuania, as well as the transport industry based there, will aim to cooperate by exchanging transport market-related data, to promote the transport corridors between their markets with joint marketing activities, and in implementing logistics projects.

    The focus is on contacts with such essential institutions and decision-makers as the national office of the German-Lithuanian Chamber of Commerce in Vilnius and Klaipėda State Seaport Authority. HHM has for years been fostering the partnership, especially in the transport/logistics sector, in the context of numerous EU projects such as ‘Amber Coast Logistics’ in 2014 and ‘EMMA Extension“ in 2021, and the German-Lithuanian Maritime Forum in 2015, organized with the Lithuanian Association of Port Operators. Intensive cooperation also exists with the Lithuanian Rail’s cargo subsidiary, with which a Memorandum of Understanding was already signed in September 2018.

    The MOU should assist in the recognition and implementation of the full potential here. Michael Westhagemann, Hamburg’s Senator of Economics and Innovation, sees great potential for economic cooperation, especially in the industrial and port sector. One in ten of the lasers sold worldwide, for example, is made in Lithuania. He also sees chances for a fruitful exchange in the alternative energy sector.

    Klaipėda opened its first LNG - Liquefied Natural Gas - Terminal back in 2014. In Hamburg shore-based power supply will be in place for all terminals by 2024.

2022 May 6

