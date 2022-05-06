  • Home
  • News
  • Transfer of Krafla operatorship from Equinor to Aker BP
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 May 6 15:13

    Transfer of Krafla operatorship from Equinor to Aker BP

    Equinor and Aker BP have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for transfer of the Krafla operatorship from Equinor to Aker BP, making Aker BP the operator of all discoveries in the NOAKA area - Krafla, Fulla and North of Alvheim, according to the company's release.

    Equinor and Aker BP are operators of one field development project each in the area and have agreed that one operator will be the best solution for further development of the area.

    Equinor is presently the operator of Krafla in the north and Aker BP is the operator of NOA Fulla in the south. One operator will have a good basis for efficient project execution and for safe and efficient operation of the fields, creating stronger synergies between the two developments and fewer interfaces.

    Moving forward, Equinor will ensure transfer of expertise and experience relating to the Krafla concept to Aker BP and the collaboration will continue in the development phase.

    The MoU states that the licence owners of the relevant licences will apply to the ministry for change of operator. A transfer of operatorship will be carried out when the investment decision has been approved by the licence and the plan for development and operation (PDO) has been submitted to the authorities.

    Equinor will still be a major licence partner in the area and will retain its existing share of 50 per cent in Krafla and 40 per cent in the Fulla licence. The companies will jointly submit the PDOs for NOA Fulla and Krafla as planned by the end of the year.

    With investments in the order of USD 10 billion the area development is one of the next big NCS developments. A high percentage of the contracts will be awarded to Norwegian suppliers, creating strong ripple effects throughout the country.

Другие новости по темам: Aker BP, Equinor  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 May 6

18:04 EU retail trade stagnates — BIMCO Market Report
17:47 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:25 Tier III NOx-abatement engine orders pass 2,000 mark
16:51 CNOOC to built 12 LNG carriers at Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding
16:25 Equinor extends contracts for drilling and specialist services worth NOK 20 billion
16:05 Ports of Hamburg and Klaipėda sign MoU
15:15 Shell CEO: no way to trace Russian crude refined overseas - Reuters
15:13 Transfer of Krafla operatorship from Equinor to Aker BP
14:52 Cargo transportation between Khabarovsk and China resumed on Amur river
14:33 HHLA creates a cluster to test hydrogen-powered equipment in port logistics
14:03 Stolt Tankers joins feasibility study for shore-based power installation
13:21 DB Schenker plans to run zero-emissions autonomous coastal container feeder for Ekornes ASA in Norway
13:16 Kongsberg Digital to digitalize fleet of over 100 ships
12:53 Kalmar process automation solutions to help Terminal Graneles del Norte achieve high performance at greenfield terminal being built in Chile
12:44 Sovcomflot to sell part of its aging tankers under fleet renovation programme
11:52 Ports of Stockholm posts Q1 2022 results
10:50 Lena River United Shipping Company opens navigation season of 2022
10:28 Keppel O&M awarded FPSO integration contracts worth around S$250 million from repeat customers
10:06 Crude oil futures continue rising
09:56 CMA CGM updates BAF for Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco Roro services
09:25 Viktor Chernomyrdin icebreaker goes on ice trials
08:57 MABUX: Bunker indices do not have sustainable trend on May 06

2022 May 5

18:37 Austal Australia teams with Raytheon and BMT to deliver the Australian Independent Littoral Manoeuvre Vessel
18:07 Hull assembly of AtoB@C Shipping's first electric hybrid vessel begins
17:51 Throughput of Azov port in 4M’2022 fell by 18% YoY
17:37 A.P. Moller – Maersk to close down all offices in Russia and Belarus by the end of the year
17:30 Wärtsilä to enable Eastaway’s EEXI compliance through Power Limitation Solutions
17:22 MPA issues an update on the investigation of bunker fuel contamination in Singapore Port
17:07 Dynagas and Uniper facilitate the charter of two FSRUs for Germany
16:57 NYK signs long-term charter with CNOOC for six new LNG carriers
16:54 ABS and leading FPSO operators publish best practices for safer operations
16:51 MacGregor to deliver a FibreTrac fibre-rope offshore crane
16:49 GTT receives an AiPrinciple from Bureau Veritas for a new concept for a ballast-free LNG bunker & feeder vessel
16:47 Van Oord awarded contract for large-scale USA offshore wind project
16:45 Maersk Drilling awarded additional three-well contract with Aker BP
16:43 Höegh LNG announces two FSRU contracts in Germany
16:05 Russia starts to substitute imports from Europe with imports from Asia – Kiel Trade Indicator
15:39 Oboronlogistics delivered commercial cargo from Novorossiysk to Alexandria
15:03 Navios Maritime Partners announces acquisition of four newbuilding tanker vessels
14:47 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 4M’2022 totaled 202,700 tonnes, down 21% YoY
14:03 Alfa Laval joins the Methanol Institute
13:55 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 4M’2022 rose by 5% YoY
13:30 500 seafarers remain trapped on vessels stuck in Ukrainian ports, 1,500 evacuated since March - ICS
13:14 DEME Offshore and Barge Master develop high-tech feeder solution for US offshore wind farms
13:03 Icebreaker assistance period in the port of Magadan is over
12:30 California Energy Commission Grant to help the Port of Long Beach transition to zero-emissions operations
12:28 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 18, 2022
12:19 Carnival Corporation installs environmentally innovative food waste biodigesters
12:05 Krylov State Research Center developed alternative motor drive for Leader icebreaker
11:40 DEME’s new offshore installation vessel Orion joins the fleet
10:47 Three additional Princess Cruises ships return to service
10:38 Vodohod offers 215 cruises from Saint-Petersburg this navigation season
10:21 ESR hosts naming ceremony for newest drydock
09:30 MABUX: Bunker prices may rise on May 05

2022 May 4

18:17 New lockdown in the northern Chinese port of Qinhuangdao will harm supply chains again - Xclusiv Shipbrokers
17:39 Phasing out of imported components and materials needed to ensure creation of Russia’s first hydrogen-powered ship
17:11 A.P. Moller - Maersk reports record Q1 results
16:28 Revised sanction list of UK includes some shipbuilding companies of Russia
16:07 Kongsberg Digital to digitalize a large shipowner's tanker fleet
15:46 Gasunie and Vopak will jointly develop future open access hydrogen import terminal infrastructure