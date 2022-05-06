2022 May 6 14:33

HHLA creates a cluster to test hydrogen-powered equipment in port logistics

With Clean Port & Logistics (CPL), HHLA has created a cluster to test hydrogen-powered equipment in port logistics, according to Port of Hamburg's release. This will support and accelerate both the achievement of market maturity and the integration into regular port operations. In order to reduce emissions in port handling and the associated logistics chains, the innovation cluster has the support of the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure – with HHLA in charge of managing the cluster.

CPL brings together equipment manufacturers as well as port and logistics companies with academic partners, producers of renewable hydrogen, software companies and operators and manufacturers of storage tank locations. The parties cooperate nationwide to conduct research and practical tests into how hydrogen can be used in a reliable way to supply power to port technology and port logistics. The cluster carries out simulations and investigations and develops training concepts for this purpose. At the core of activities will be a test centre for hydrogen-powered equipment at the HHLA Container Terminal Tollerort in Hamburg.

The cluster will be sponsored by the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure as part of a national innovation program for hydrogen and fuel cell technology. The funding guidelines will be coordinated by NOW GmbH and implemented by Projektträger Jülich (PTJ).

As part of CPL, HHLA has already agreed the first memorandum of understanding for the delivery of hydrogen-powered empty container handlers and terminal tractors with Hyster Yale Group, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of port handling equipment. The units will be powered by Nuvera fuel cells. The delivery of the terminal tractor is planned for the end of 2022, followed by the empty container handler in early 2023.