2022 May 6 14:03

Stolt Tankers joins feasibility study for shore-based power installation

Stolt Tankers has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Port of Rotterdam Authority and Vopak Botlek to conduct a six-month feasibility study for the use of shore-based power for chemical tankers calling at Vopak’s Botlek terminal. While in port, ships will be able to switch off their diesel generators and connect to mains power, potentially from renewable sources, according to the company's release.



As chemical tankers are required to comply with higher safety standards than many other types of vessels, the results of this study will be important for the whole chemical tanker industry. The project poses several significant technical hurdles, which make it unique. The aim of the feasibility study is to discover effective solutions to these challenges that can be used to form the basis of an agreed international standard.

The installation of shore-based power for chemical tankers will only be a viable solution if the industry can agree a single standard.

Shipowners will need confirmation that their ships can safely and reliably connect to shore power in multiple ports before investing in the necessary ship adjustments, which is why it is essential to design a standardised industry solution in partnership with other leading organisations.