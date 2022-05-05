2022 May 5 17:37

A.P. Moller – Maersk to close down all offices in Russia and Belarus by the end of the year

A.P. Moller – Maersk offices in the Far East Russia, Novorossiysk and Kaliningrad are expected to close down during the summer of 2022, according to the company’s release. The Saint-Petersburg and Moscow offices will run until the end of the year and the Belarus office will also be shut down during the summer, the statement says.

‘The safety and stability of our people remains our main goal, and we have worked steadily to ensure that our people are safe. We have done our utmost to withdraw from Russia in a responsible way’, the statement says.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs roughly 95,000 people.