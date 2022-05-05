2022 May 5 18:37

Austal Australia teams with Raytheon and BMT to deliver the Australian Independent Littoral Manoeuvre Vessel

Austal Australia is teaming with local defence industry leaders BMT and Raytheon Australia to deliver the new Australian Independent Littoral Manoeuvre Vessel, or ILMV, for the Australian Army, according to the company's release.



If selected to deliver the Army’s LAND 8710-1A program, Raytheon Australia will lead the team to deliver the BMT-designed vessel, which will be built by Austal at the Henderson shipyard in Western Australia.



