  • Home
  • News
  • Dynagas and Uniper facilitate the charter of two FSRUs for Germany
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 May 5 17:07

    Dynagas and Uniper facilitate the charter of two FSRUs for Germany

    Uniper has facilitated the charter of two FSRUs managed by Dynagas Ltd. to the German government to diversify and strengthen the security of gas supply to Germany, according to the company's release.

    The FSRUs Transgas Force and Transgas Power, built in 2021, are amongst the most modern, safe and environmentally friendly of their kind with a total natural gas-send-out capacity of up to 7.5 bcm/a and an LNG storage capacity of 174,000 m³ each. The combined capacity is equivalent to approximately 30% of Russian gas imports into Germany. The FSRUs will commence their service early 2023 with first gas send-out depending on the completion of the onshore installations at the sites selected by the German government.

    Currently, there are 48 FSRUs in operation worldwide. The technology is safe and proven with many years of operational experience.

    Deployment of FSRUs allows a fast track development of natural gas import facilities. In Europe, similar installations are already in operation in Lithuania, Italy, Croatia and Turkey with several additional locations around Europe currently under preparation.

    Uniper has broad commercial and technical experience in the LNG market, trading 360 cargoes per year. In addition, Uniper has access to regasification terminal capacity at Gate, the Netherlands, Isle of Grain, U.K. and Spain. These capacities allow Uniper already today to diversify supply of natural gas imports.

    Dynagas Ltd. is an international manager of 18 modern and high specification LNG carriers and FSRU's on the water with an aggregate capacity of approximately three million cubic meters. Dynagas Ltd. offers comprehensive management services and has extensive experience in constructing and managing LNG carriers and FSRU's since 2004 with an excellent safety and performance track record with major counterparties. The company's headquarters are based in Athens, Greece.

    Uniper is a leading international energy company, has around 11,500 employees, and operates in more than 40 countries. The company plans for its power generation business in Europe to be carbon-neutral by 2035. Uniper’s roughly 33 GW of installed generation capacity make it one of the world‘s largest electricity producers. The company's core activities include power generation in Europe and Russia as well as global energy trading and a broad gas portfolio, which makes Uniper one of Europe’s leading gas companies. In addition, Uniper is a reliable partner for communities, municipal utilities, and industrial enterprises for planning and implementing innovative, lower-carbon solutions on their decarbonization journey. Uniper is a hydrogen pioneer, is active worldwide along the entire hydrogen value chain, and is conducting projects to make hydrogen a mainstay of the energy supply.

    The company is based in Düsseldorf and is one of Germany’s largest publicly listed energy supply companies. Together with its main shareholder Fortum, Uniper is also Europe’s third-largest producer of zero-carbon energy.

Другие новости по темам: Dynagas, Uniper  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 May 5

18:37 Austal Australia teams with Raytheon and BMT to deliver the Australian Independent Littoral Manoeuvre Vessel
18:07 Hull assembly of AtoB@C Shipping's first electric hybrid vessel begins
17:51 Throughput of Azov port in 4M’2022 fell by 18% YoY
17:37 A.P. Moller – Maersk to close down all offices in Russia and Belarus by the end of the year
17:30 Wärtsilä to enable Eastaway’s EEXI compliance through Power Limitation Solutions
17:22 MPA issues an update on the investigation of bunker fuel contamination in Singapore Port
17:07 Dynagas and Uniper facilitate the charter of two FSRUs for Germany
16:57 NYK signs long-term charter with CNOOC for six new LNG carriers
16:54 ABS and leading FPSO operators publish best practices for safer operations
16:51 MacGregor to deliver a FibreTrac fibre-rope offshore crane
16:49 GTT receives an AiPrinciple from Bureau Veritas for a new concept for a ballast-free LNG bunker & feeder vessel
16:47 Van Oord awarded contract for large-scale USA offshore wind project
16:45 Maersk Drilling awarded additional three-well contract with Aker BP
16:43 Höegh LNG announces two FSRU contracts in Germany
16:05 Russia starts to substitute imports from Europe with imports from Asia – Kiel Trade Indicator
15:39 Oboronlogistics delivered commercial cargo from Novorossiysk to Alexandria
15:03 Navios Maritime Partners announces acquisition of four newbuilding tanker vessels
14:47 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 4M’2022 totaled 202,700 tonnes, down 21% YoY
14:03 Alfa Laval joins the Methanol Institute
13:55 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 4M’2022 rose by 5% YoY
13:30 500 seafarers remain trapped on vessels stuck in Ukrainian ports, 1,500 evacuated since March - ICS
13:14 DEME Offshore and Barge Master develop high-tech feeder solution for US offshore wind farms
13:03 Icebreaker assistance period in the port of Magadan is over
12:30 California Energy Commission Grant to help the Port of Long Beach transition to zero-emissions operations
12:28 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 18, 2022
12:19 Carnival Corporation installs environmentally innovative food waste biodigesters
12:05 Krylov State Research Center developed alternative motor drive for Leader icebreaker
11:40 DEME’s new offshore installation vessel Orion joins the fleet
10:47 Three additional Princess Cruises ships return to service
10:38 Vodohod offers 215 cruises from Saint-Petersburg this navigation season
10:21 ESR hosts naming ceremony for newest drydock
09:30 MABUX: Bunker prices may rise on May 05

2022 May 4

18:17 New lockdown in the northern Chinese port of Qinhuangdao will harm supply chains again - Xclusiv Shipbrokers
17:39 Phasing out of imported components and materials needed to ensure creation of Russia’s first hydrogen-powered ship
17:11 A.P. Moller - Maersk reports record Q1 results
16:28 Revised sanction list of UK includes some shipbuilding companies of Russia
16:07 Kongsberg Digital to digitalize a large shipowner's tanker fleet
15:46 Gasunie and Vopak will jointly develop future open access hydrogen import terminal infrastructure
15:43 Bunker fuel safety risks to be further discussed at IMO
15:19 Inmarsat enables digitalisation, decarbonisation and crew welfare for global shipping with ‘Fleet Xpress Enhanced’
15:04 A.P. Moller - Maersk completes acquisition of Pilot Freight Services
14:48 Gondan Shipbuilders: Edda Breeze sets out for sea trials
14:30 IMO to develop guidelines for safe use of ammonia
13:42 Finnlines announces adjustment of bunker surcharge in its container traffic
13:19 Cavotec secures a multi-year shore power order worth EUR 15.7 million
12:53 Finland set to reject or suspend capital repair of the Saimaa Canal
12:31 Elliott Bay Design Group and Silverback Marine to design a truckable tug
12:04 Finnish shipping market reported to perform well at the turn of 2021 and 2022
11:43 Euroseas to acquire a pair of 4,250-TEU containerships, built in 2005 and 2007
11:06 Tallink Grupp reports 452.4% increase of passenger transportation in April 2022
10:45 Russian Railways' network loading declined by 1.1% in 4M’2022
10:27 Navy exercises USD230.5 million contract option to purchase 16th expeditionary fast transport from Austal
09:53 Crude oil futures start rising
09:24 Main route of Volga-Baltic waterways opened for navigation
09:11 MABUX: Downward trend to prevail in Global bunker market on May 04

2022 May 3

16:57 Meyer Turku reaches a satisfactory result in the midst of a protracted pandemic
16:01 Carnival Cruise Line celebrates the restart of its entire fleet of ships
15:13 Aker Solutions posts 1Q 2022 financial peformance
14:52 PGS wins contract in the Mediterranean
13:29 Holland America Line adds a season of new cruises to Australia, NZ and SE Asia starting in fall 2022