2022 May 5 17:07

Dynagas and Uniper facilitate the charter of two FSRUs for Germany

Uniper has facilitated the charter of two FSRUs managed by Dynagas Ltd. to the German government to diversify and strengthen the security of gas supply to Germany, according to the company's release.

The FSRUs Transgas Force and Transgas Power, built in 2021, are amongst the most modern, safe and environmentally friendly of their kind with a total natural gas-send-out capacity of up to 7.5 bcm/a and an LNG storage capacity of 174,000 m³ each. The combined capacity is equivalent to approximately 30% of Russian gas imports into Germany. The FSRUs will commence their service early 2023 with first gas send-out depending on the completion of the onshore installations at the sites selected by the German government.

Currently, there are 48 FSRUs in operation worldwide. The technology is safe and proven with many years of operational experience.

Deployment of FSRUs allows a fast track development of natural gas import facilities. In Europe, similar installations are already in operation in Lithuania, Italy, Croatia and Turkey with several additional locations around Europe currently under preparation.

Uniper has broad commercial and technical experience in the LNG market, trading 360 cargoes per year. In addition, Uniper has access to regasification terminal capacity at Gate, the Netherlands, Isle of Grain, U.K. and Spain. These capacities allow Uniper already today to diversify supply of natural gas imports.



Dynagas Ltd. is an international manager of 18 modern and high specification LNG carriers and FSRU's on the water with an aggregate capacity of approximately three million cubic meters. Dynagas Ltd. offers comprehensive management services and has extensive experience in constructing and managing LNG carriers and FSRU's since 2004 with an excellent safety and performance track record with major counterparties. The company's headquarters are based in Athens, Greece.



Uniper is a leading international energy company, has around 11,500 employees, and operates in more than 40 countries. The company plans for its power generation business in Europe to be carbon-neutral by 2035. Uniper’s roughly 33 GW of installed generation capacity make it one of the world‘s largest electricity producers. The company's core activities include power generation in Europe and Russia as well as global energy trading and a broad gas portfolio, which makes Uniper one of Europe’s leading gas companies. In addition, Uniper is a reliable partner for communities, municipal utilities, and industrial enterprises for planning and implementing innovative, lower-carbon solutions on their decarbonization journey. Uniper is a hydrogen pioneer, is active worldwide along the entire hydrogen value chain, and is conducting projects to make hydrogen a mainstay of the energy supply.

The company is based in Düsseldorf and is one of Germany’s largest publicly listed energy supply companies. Together with its main shareholder Fortum, Uniper is also Europe’s third-largest producer of zero-carbon energy.