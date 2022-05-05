2022 May 5 16:43

Höegh LNG announces two FSRU contracts in Germany

Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. has signed binding implementation agreements with the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action to charter out two FSRUs from its fleet for operations in Germany for 10 years, according to the company's release.

The detailed FSRU contracts are scheduled to be completed by September/October, and FSRU operations are expected to commence at the end of this year.

President and CEO of Höegh LNG, Thor Jørgen Guttormsen, commented: “We are very pleased and honored to be selected by the German government to support Germany’s security of energy supply with two of our modern, large-capacity FSRUs.”