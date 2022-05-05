2022 May 5 14:47

Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 4M’2022 totaled 202,700 tonnes, down 21% YoY

The number of bunker operations rose from 1,098 to 1,116

In January-April 2022, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 202,700 tonnes, down 21% versus 258,900 tonnes sold in January-April 2021, according to the company statistics.

About 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, sales of heavy fuel oil totaled about 157,100 tonnes, fuel containing material – about 40,200 tonnes, with diesel fuel accounting for the rest of the volume. Shipments of lubes totaled 65 tonnes.

The number of bunker operations rose from 1,098 to 1,116.

In 2021, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 739,500 tonnes, down 24% YoY.