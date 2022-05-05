2022 May 5 15:03

Navios Maritime Partners announces acquisition of four newbuilding tanker vessels

Navios Maritime Partners L.P., an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels, has agreed to purchase four 115,000 dwt LR2 newbuilding vessels, for a purchase price of $58.5 million each (plus $4.2 million in additional features/improvements), according to the company's release.

The vessels have been designed with the latest technology to optimize efficiency. They are expected to be delivered into Navios Partners’ fleet during 2024 and first quarter of 2025. The closing of the transaction is subject to completion of customary documentation.



The two 115,000 dwt LR2 newbuilding vessels expected to be delivered in 2024, have been chartered-out for an average period of 60 months, at a net rate of $25,576 per day to an investment grade charterer.

The charterer has an option to extend the charter for a further five one-year options at rates increasing by $1,234 per day each year.

In addition, the Charterer has the option to charter one or both of the two additional tanker vessels on identical terms. The option can be exercised by mid October 2022.



Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels.