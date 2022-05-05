  • Home
  2022 May 5 13:03

    Icebreaker assistance period in the port of Magadan is over

    Image source: Okhotsk Sea and Tatar Strait Ports Authorities
    The number of ships handled over the period - 78 including 33 ships escorted by an icebreaker

    Icebreaker assistance period in the port of Magadan and at the approaches to it is over from 6 May 2022 by the order of Harbour Master in view of temperature stabilization above freezing point and ice clearance in the Tauyskaya Bay and the Nagayev Bay, says the Okhotsk Sea and Tatar Strait Ports Authorities.

    Magadan is the largest port in the North-East of Russia. It can accommodate vessels of up to 200 meters in length and up to 11 meters in draft. The port operates round the year.

    The season of icebreaker assistance began on 15 December 2021. The number of ships handled over the period - 78 including 33 ships escorted by an icebreaker. The longest route of a convoy of ships assisted by an icebreaker was 225 miles. The operation lasted for 28 hours.

    Icebreaker assistance period of 2021-2022 is characterized as an average one with no incidents or delays registered over the season.

2022 May 5

