2022 May 5 12:05

Krylov State Research Center developed alternative motor drive for Leader icebreaker

Image source: www.rosatomflot.ru

Krylov State Research Center has designed a valve-controlled geared motor drive which is to replace an asynchronous motor drive currently applied at nuclear-powered icebreakers, Oleg Savchenko, General Director of Krylov State Research Center told IAA PortNews. According to him, the new equipment will let escape dependence on imported components such as transistors of British origin.



Valve-controlled geared motor drive will feature higher reliability and maintainability. Damaged coils can be replaced onboard ships while repair of asynchronous motors of LK-60 icebreakers require dry-docking, technological cut-out and movement of a 300-tonne unit.



“We have finalized this work, conducted state trials and demonstrated functioning of the engine under peak load... We cooperate with organizations interested in such developments. Rosneft is among them. Central Design Bureau ‘Iceberg’ is looking into the feasibility of using this system on nuclear-powered icebreaker Leader,” told Oleg Savchenko.

In 2020, Zvezda shipyard (Bolshoy Kamen, Primorsky Territory) commenced steel cutting for nuclear-powered icebreaker Rossiya. As of today, the shipyard is building sections for the new ship which is to be put into operation in 2027. The icebreaker is designed to ensure year-round assistance of commercial ships along the Northern Sea Route. Icebreakers of Leader design will represent Russia’s icebreaking fleet of the new generation.

Key characteristics of the icebreaker: length - 210 m; width – 47 m; draft 13 m. Main power equipment: nuclear power system equipped with two RITM-400 reactors; steam turbine unit equipped with four turbo-generators; electric propulsion system equipped with four propeller motors. 120-MW ship will feature icebreaking capability of over 4 meters at a speed of 2 knots. The ship will be able to break through two meter thick ice at a speed of 12 knots.