  • Home
  • News
  • DEME Offshore and Barge Master develop high-tech feeder solution for US offshore wind farms
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 May 5 13:14

    DEME Offshore and Barge Master develop high-tech feeder solution for US offshore wind farms

    DEME Offshore US enters into a long-term agreement with Barge Master, according to the company's release. The two companies will work closely together to develop motion compensation technology which will be deployed in a pioneering feeder concept on the Vineyard Wind 1 project - the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in the US.

    In 2021 DEME Offshore US secured a transport and installation contract for the 62 GE Haliade offshore wind turbines for the Vineyard Wind 1 project, which is located off the coast of Massachusetts. In addition to the installation of the turbines, DEME Offshore will also handle the transportation and installation of the monopile foundations, transition pieces, offshore substation and scour protection for the wind turbine foundations, as well as the offshore substation foundation and platform.

    DEME Offshore US is partnering leading US company Foss Maritime in the development of the smart feeder barge concept to ensure that it is fully compliant with the Jones Act. Following on from this, DEME Offshore US has now announced a five-year agreement with the Dutch company Barge Master, where it will utilise four motion compensation platforms which will be installed on the US- flagged Foss Maritime barges.

    This integrated, high-tech solution will enable the wind turbine components to be transported from US ports to DEME’s specialised offshore installation vessels. When arriving alongside the installation vessel the Barge Master motion compensation technology ensures safe lifting operations – even for these giant components - and increases workability. The barges will also be towed and pushed by US-flagged tugs.

    DEME Offshore US has developed special seafastening releasing technology and new lifting tools in close collaboration with GE and Barge Master. DEME Offshore US, Foss Maritime and Barge Master are set to launch the new concept, which consists of two fully-equipped smart feeder barges, in spring 2023.

    The Barge Master concept is based on using patented technology, whereby control systems and cylinders are supporting a platform and actively compensating the motions of the barge. The wind turbine components are fastened to the motion compensated platform.

    Barge Master has two existing and proven platforms which have been used on several offshore energy projects already. These two platforms and two larger newbuild platforms will be specifically adapted to cope with the needs for the Vineyard Wind 1 project.

    DEME is a world leader in the highly specialised fields of dredging, solutions for the offshore energy market, environmental and infra marine works. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and experience is a front runner in innovation and new technologies.

Другие новости по темам: Barge Master, DEME  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 May 5

16:51 MacGregor to deliver a FibreTrac fibre-rope offshore crane
16:49 GTT receives an AiPrinciple from Bureau Veritas for a new concept for a ballast-free LNG bunker & feeder vessel
16:47 Van Oord awarded contract for large-scale USA offshore wind project
16:45 Maersk Drilling awarded additional three-well contract with Aker BP
16:43 Höegh LNG announces two FSRU contracts in Germany
16:05 Russia starts to substitute imports from Europe with imports from Asia – Kiel Trade Indicator
15:39 Oboronlogistics delivered commercial cargo from Novorossiysk to Alexandria
15:03 Navios Maritime Partners announces acquisition of four newbuilding tanker vessels
14:47 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 4M’2022 totaled 202,700 tonnes, down 21% YoY
14:03 Alfa Laval joins the Methanol Institute
13:55 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 4M’2022 rose by 5% YoY
13:30 500 seafarers remain trapped on vessels stuck in Ukrainian ports, 1,500 evacuated since March - ICS
13:14 DEME Offshore and Barge Master develop high-tech feeder solution for US offshore wind farms
13:03 Icebreaker assistance period in the port of Magadan is over
12:30 California Energy Commission Grant to help the Port of Long Beach transition to zero-emissions operations
12:28 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 18, 2022
12:19 Carnival Corporation installs environmentally innovative food waste biodigesters
12:05 Krylov State Research Center developed alternative motor drive for Leader icebreaker
11:40 DEME’s new offshore installation vessel Orion joins the fleet
10:47 Three additional Princess Cruises ships return to service
10:38 Vodohod offers 215 cruises from Saint-Petersburg this navigation season
10:21 ESR hosts naming ceremony for newest drydock
09:30 MABUX: Bunker prices may rise on May 05

2022 May 4

18:17 New lockdown in the northern Chinese port of Qinhuangdao will harm supply chains again - Xclusiv Shipbrokers
17:39 Phasing out of imported components and materials needed to ensure creation of Russia’s first hydrogen-powered ship
17:11 A.P. Moller - Maersk reports record Q1 results
16:28 Revised sanction list of UK includes some shipbuilding companies of Russia
16:07 Kongsberg Digital to digitalize a large shipowner's tanker fleet
15:46 Gasunie and Vopak will jointly develop future open access hydrogen import terminal infrastructure
15:43 Bunker fuel safety risks to be further discussed at IMO
15:19 Inmarsat enables digitalisation, decarbonisation and crew welfare for global shipping with ‘Fleet Xpress Enhanced’
15:04 A.P. Moller - Maersk completes acquisition of Pilot Freight Services
14:48 Gondan Shipbuilders: Edda Breeze sets out for sea trials
14:30 IMO to develop guidelines for safe use of ammonia
13:42 Finnlines announces adjustment of bunker surcharge in its container traffic
13:19 Cavotec secures a multi-year shore power order worth EUR 15.7 million
12:53 Finland set to reject or suspend capital repair of the Saimaa Canal
12:31 Elliott Bay Design Group and Silverback Marine to design a truckable tug
12:04 Finnish shipping market reported to perform well at the turn of 2021 and 2022
11:43 Euroseas to acquire a pair of 4,250-TEU containerships, built in 2005 and 2007
11:06 Tallink Grupp reports 452.4% increase of passenger transportation in April 2022
10:45 Russian Railways' network loading declined by 1.1% in 4M’2022
10:27 Navy exercises USD230.5 million contract option to purchase 16th expeditionary fast transport from Austal
09:53 Crude oil futures start rising
09:24 Main route of Volga-Baltic waterways opened for navigation
09:11 MABUX: Downward trend to prevail in Global bunker market on May 04

2022 May 3

16:57 Meyer Turku reaches a satisfactory result in the midst of a protracted pandemic
16:01 Carnival Cruise Line celebrates the restart of its entire fleet of ships
15:13 Aker Solutions posts 1Q 2022 financial peformance
14:52 PGS wins contract in the Mediterranean
13:29 Holland America Line adds a season of new cruises to Australia, NZ and SE Asia starting in fall 2022
12:47 US Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from tanker
12:27 Van Oord and GLDD consortium secures contract for large-scale USA offshore wind project
11:12 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue irregular changes on May 03
11:02 Odfjell taps Harald Fotland as new CEO

2022 May 2

16:29 HII launches Virginia-Class submarine New Jersey
16:04 Incat Crowther wins CTV design contracts in the USA
15:49 DEME beefs up its fleet with newest offshore installation vessel 'ORION'
15:34 NYK signs long-term charter with CNOOC for six new LNG carrier
14:18 Suez Canal Authority reports a record monthly revenue of $629m in transit fees in April