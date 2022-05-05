2022 May 5 13:14

DEME Offshore and Barge Master develop high-tech feeder solution for US offshore wind farms

DEME Offshore US enters into a long-term agreement with Barge Master, according to the company's release. The two companies will work closely together to develop motion compensation technology which will be deployed in a pioneering feeder concept on the Vineyard Wind 1 project - the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in the US.

In 2021 DEME Offshore US secured a transport and installation contract for the 62 GE Haliade offshore wind turbines for the Vineyard Wind 1 project, which is located off the coast of Massachusetts. In addition to the installation of the turbines, DEME Offshore will also handle the transportation and installation of the monopile foundations, transition pieces, offshore substation and scour protection for the wind turbine foundations, as well as the offshore substation foundation and platform.

DEME Offshore US is partnering leading US company Foss Maritime in the development of the smart feeder barge concept to ensure that it is fully compliant with the Jones Act. Following on from this, DEME Offshore US has now announced a five-year agreement with the Dutch company Barge Master, where it will utilise four motion compensation platforms which will be installed on the US- flagged Foss Maritime barges.

This integrated, high-tech solution will enable the wind turbine components to be transported from US ports to DEME’s specialised offshore installation vessels. When arriving alongside the installation vessel the Barge Master motion compensation technology ensures safe lifting operations – even for these giant components - and increases workability. The barges will also be towed and pushed by US-flagged tugs.



DEME Offshore US has developed special seafastening releasing technology and new lifting tools in close collaboration with GE and Barge Master. DEME Offshore US, Foss Maritime and Barge Master are set to launch the new concept, which consists of two fully-equipped smart feeder barges, in spring 2023.

The Barge Master concept is based on using patented technology, whereby control systems and cylinders are supporting a platform and actively compensating the motions of the barge. The wind turbine components are fastened to the motion compensated platform.

Barge Master has two existing and proven platforms which have been used on several offshore energy projects already. These two platforms and two larger newbuild platforms will be specifically adapted to cope with the needs for the Vineyard Wind 1 project.



DEME is a world leader in the highly specialised fields of dredging, solutions for the offshore energy market, environmental and infra marine works. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and experience is a front runner in innovation and new technologies.



