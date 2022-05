2022 May 4 16:28

Revised sanction list of UK includes some shipbuilding companies of Russia

New sanction list of the UK includes some shipbuilding companies of Russia. Among them are FORSS Group, Ship Repair Center “Dalzavod”, Pella-Mash.



The UK earlier expanded its sanctions with 206 individuals and closed its ports to Russian vessels.