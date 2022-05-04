2022 May 4 12:31

Elliott Bay Design Group and Silverback Marine to design a truckable tug

The design is available with either electric, hybrid, or outboard propulsion options

Image credit: Elliot Bay Design Group



Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) has partnered with Silverback Marine to design a compact yet mighty tugboat that can be transported by truck over the road. The truckable tug has an overall length of 25' - 10 ⅞", a beam of 14' - 6" and a draft of 3' - 4". This vessel design offers a tug that can be easily transported to job sites with enough power and maneuverability to perform push-assists.With 500 horsepower, the tug will produce a bollard pull over 12,500 pounds and has a still water range of 60 nautical miles pushing approximately 10,000 pounds at 4.1 knots. The design is available with either electric, hybrid, or outboard propulsion options and can be further customized to fit a specific operation. This tug can be used in a fleet as an alternative to a traditional, larger vessel and offers flexibility unavailable in standard designs. This vessel can be operated with a one-person crew and does not require compliance with United States Coast Guard SubChapter M Regulations.

About Silverback Marine

Silverback Marine builds commercial, aluminum workboats for the marine industry. Based in Tacoma, Washington – the team of boat builders offers custom, tailored designs for your unique operation.



About EBDG

Elliott Bay Design Group is a full-service, employee-owned naval architecture and marine engineering firm that supports owners, operators and shipyards. Our team of naval architects, engineers, designers and analysts have expertise with designing, supporting and analyzing the feasibility of marine transportation. With a focus on responsiveness, EBDG delivers designs that are better to build and better to operate.