2022 May 4 12:31
Elliott Bay Design Group and Silverback Marine to design a truckable tug
The design is available with either electric, hybrid, or outboard propulsion options
With 500 horsepower, the tug will produce a bollard pull over 12,500 pounds and has a still water range of 60 nautical miles pushing approximately 10,000 pounds at 4.1 knots. The design is available with either electric, hybrid, or outboard propulsion options and can be further customized to fit a specific operation. This tug can be used in a fleet as an alternative to a traditional, larger vessel and offers flexibility unavailable in standard designs. This vessel can be operated with a one-person crew and does not require compliance with United States Coast Guard SubChapter M Regulations.
About Silverback Marine
Silverback Marine builds commercial, aluminum workboats for the marine industry. Based in Tacoma, Washington – the team of boat builders offers custom, tailored designs for your unique operation.
About EBDG
Elliott Bay Design Group is a full-service, employee-owned naval architecture and marine engineering firm that supports owners, operators and shipyards. Our team of naval architects, engineers, designers and analysts have expertise with designing, supporting and analyzing the feasibility of marine transportation. With a focus on responsiveness, EBDG delivers designs that are better to build and better to operate.
