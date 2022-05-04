-
Tallink Grupp reports 452.4% increase of passenger transportation in April 2022
The number of cargo units increased by 14.9%, the number of passenger vehicles - by 127.7%
In April 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 465 945 passengers, which is a 452.4% increase compared to April 2021, according to the company's statistics. The number of cargo units increased by 14.9% to 33 875 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 127.7% to 61 083 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for April 2022 were the following:
April 2022
April 2021
Change
Passengers
465 945
84 347
452.4%
Finland – Sweden
174 255
13 675
1 174.3%
Estonia – Finland
249 198
67 662
268.3%
Estonia – Sweden
42 492
3 010
1 311.7%
Cargo Units
33 875
29 493
14.9%
Finland – Sweden
6 391
5 286
20.9%
Estonia – Finland
23 048
20 748
11.1%
Estonia – Sweden
4 436
3 459
28.2%
Passenger Vehicles
61 083
26 823
127.7%
Finland – Sweden
6 976
2 449
184.9%
Estonia – Finland
51 352
24 272
111.6%
Estonia – Sweden
2 755
102
2 601.0%
COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in April 2022 and, in particular, 2021.
ESTONIA – FINLAND: April results reflect operations of shuttle and cargo ferry services. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated 17 return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the cruise ferry Silja Europa. Shuttle vessel Star did not operate on the route for 13 days in April due to scheduled maintenance works.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN:April results reflect operations of one cruise ferry and cargo vessels. Starting from 19 April the route is operated with one cargo vessel as Regal Star started operations on Estonia-Finland route.
FINLAND – SWEDEN:April results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes.
