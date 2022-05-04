2022 May 4 11:06

Tallink Grupp reports 452.4% increase of passenger transportation in April 2022

The number of cargo units increased by 14.9%, the number of passenger vehicles - by 127.7%

In April 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 465 945 passengers, which is a 452.4% increase compared to April 2021, according to the company's statistics. The number of cargo units increased by 14.9% to 33 875 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 127.7% to 61 083 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for April 2022 were the following:

April 2022 April 2021 Change Passengers 465 945 84 347 452.4% Finland – Sweden 174 255 13 675 1 174.3% Estonia – Finland 249 198 67 662 268.3% Estonia – Sweden 42 492 3 010 1 311.7% Cargo Units 33 875 29 493 14.9% Finland – Sweden 6 391 5 286 20.9% Estonia – Finland 23 048 20 748 11.1% Estonia – Sweden 4 436 3 459 28.2% Passenger Vehicles 61 083 26 823 127.7% Finland – Sweden 6 976 2 449 184.9% Estonia – Finland 51 352 24 272 111.6% Estonia – Sweden 2 755 102 2 601.0%



COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in April 2022 and, in particular, 2021.

ESTONIA – FINLAND: April results reflect operations of shuttle and cargo ferry services. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated 17 return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the cruise ferry Silja Europa. Shuttle vessel Star did not operate on the route for 13 days in April due to scheduled maintenance works.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN:April results reflect operations of one cruise ferry and cargo vessels. Starting from 19 April the route is operated with one cargo vessel as Regal Star started operations on Estonia-Finland route.

FINLAND – SWEDEN:April results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes.