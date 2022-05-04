  • Home
  • 2022 May 4 11:06

    Tallink Grupp reports 452.4% increase of passenger transportation in April 2022

    The number of cargo units increased by 14.9%, the number of passenger vehicles - by 127.7%

    In April 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 465 945 passengers, which is a 452.4% increase compared to April 2021, according to the company's statistics. The number of cargo units increased by 14.9% to 33 875 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 127.7% to 61 083 units in the same comparison.

    AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for April 2022 were the following:

    April 2022

    April 2021

    Change

    Passengers

    465 945

    84 347

    452.4%

    Finland – Sweden

    174 255

    13 675

    1 174.3%

    Estonia – Finland

    249 198

    67 662

    268.3%

    Estonia – Sweden

    42 492

    3 010

    1 311.7%

    Cargo Units

    33 875

    29 493

    14.9%

    Finland – Sweden

    6 391

    5 286

    20.9%

    Estonia – Finland

    23 048

    20 748

    11.1%

    Estonia – Sweden

    4 436

    3 459

    28.2%

    Passenger Vehicles

    61 083

    26 823

    127.7%

    Finland – Sweden

    6 976

    2 449

    184.9%

    Estonia – Finland

    51 352

    24 272

    111.6%

    Estonia – Sweden

    2 755

    102

    2 601.0%


    COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in April 2022 and, in particular, 2021.

    ESTONIA – FINLAND: April results reflect operations of shuttle and cargo ferry services. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated 17 return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the cruise ferry Silja Europa. Shuttle vessel Star did not operate on the route for 13 days in April due to scheduled maintenance works.

    ESTONIA – SWEDEN:April results reflect operations of one cruise ferry and cargo vessels. Starting from 19 April the route is operated with one cargo vessel as Regal Star started operations on Estonia-Finland route.

    FINLAND – SWEDEN:April results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes.

