2022 May 4 10:45

Russian Railways' network loading declined by 1.1% in 4M’2022

Image source: Russian Railways

In April, the results fell by 5%

In January-April 2022, the network of Russian Railways loaded 410.3 million tonnes of cargo, up 1.1%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says. In the reporting period, Russian Railways carried 120.5 million tonnes (-2.3); coke – 3.6 million tonnes (-2.3%); crude and oil products – 72.1 million tonnes (-0.1%); iron and manganese ore – 29.1 million tonnes (+1.1%); ferrous metal – 38.7 million tonnes (-0.6%); ferrous metal scrap – 4 million tonnes (-13.8%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 20.6 million tonnes (-5.4%); cement – 6.9 million tonnes (+1.3%); timber – 12.1 million tonnes (-15.6%); grain – 7.6 million tonnes (-19.2%); construction cargo – 37.7 million tonnes (+2%); nonferrous and sulfuric ores – 5.9 million tonnes (-9%); chemicals and soda – 8.2 million tonnes (+0.4%); industrial feedstock and moulded materials – 10.8 million tonnes (+2.5%); other cargoes including containerized cargo – 37.6 million tonnes (+7.5%).



From the beginning of 2022 freight turnover rose by 2.6% to 882.8 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 1.8% to 1107.4 billion ton-km.



In April, loading totaled 102.4 million tonnes, down 5%, year-on-year.



Freight turnover in April fell by 1.3% to 222.5 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run fell by 1.8% to 277.8 billion ton-km.