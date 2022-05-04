  • Home
  • News
  • Russian Railways' network loading declined by 1.1% in 4M’2022
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 May 4 10:45

    Russian Railways' network loading declined by 1.1% in 4M’2022

    Image source: Russian Railways

    In April, the results fell by 5%

    In January-April 2022, the network of Russian Railways loaded 410.3 million tonnes of cargo, up 1.1%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says. In the reporting period, Russian Railways carried 120.5 million tonnes (-2.3); coke – 3.6 million tonnes (-2.3%); crude and oil products – 72.1 million tonnes (-0.1%); iron and manganese ore – 29.1 million tonnes (+1.1%);  ferrous metal – 38.7 million tonnes (-0.6%); ferrous metal scrap – 4 million tonnes (-13.8%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 20.6 million tonnes (-5.4%); cement – 6.9 million tonnes (+1.3%); timber – 12.1 million tonnes (-15.6%); grain – 7.6 million tonnes (-19.2%); construction cargo – 37.7 million tonnes (+2%); nonferrous and sulfuric ores – 5.9 million tonnes (-9%); chemicals and soda – 8.2 million tonnes (+0.4%); industrial feedstock and moulded materials – 10.8 million tonnes (+2.5%); other cargoes including containerized cargo – 37.6 million tonnes (+7.5%).

    From the beginning of 2022 freight turnover rose by 2.6% to 882.8 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 1.8% to 1107.4 billion ton-km.

    In April, loading totaled 102.4 million tonnes, down 5%, year-on-year.

    Freight turnover in April fell by 1.3% to 222.5 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run fell by 1.8% to 277.8 billion ton-km.

Другие новости по темам: Russian Railways  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 May 4

17:39 Phasing out of imported components and materials needed to ensure creation of Russia’s first hydrogen-powered ship
17:11 A.P. Moller - Maersk reports record Q1 results
16:28 Revised sanction list of UK includes some shipbuilding companies of Russia
16:07 Kongsberg Digital to digitalize a large shipowner's tanker fleet
15:46 Gasunie and Vopak will jointly develop future open access hydrogen import terminal infrastructure
15:43 Bunker fuel safety risks to be further discussed at IMO
15:19 Inmarsat enables digitalisation, decarbonisation and crew welfare for global shipping with ‘Fleet Xpress Enhanced’
15:04 A.P. Moller - Maersk completes acquisition of Pilot Freight Services
14:48 Gondan Shipbuilders: Edda Breeze sets out for sea trials
14:30 IMO to develop guidelines for safe use of ammonia
13:42 Finnlines announces adjustment of bunker surcharge in its container traffic
13:19 Cavotec secures a multi-year shore power order worth EUR 15.7 million
12:53 Finland set to reject or suspend capital repair of the Saimaa Canal
12:31 Elliott Bay Design Group and Silverback Marine to design a truckable tug
12:04 Finnish shipping market reported to perform well at the turn of 2021 and 2022
11:43 Euroseas to acquire a pair of 4,250-TEU containerships, built in 2005 and 2007
11:06 Tallink Grupp reports 452.4% increase of passenger transportation in April 2022
10:45 Russian Railways' network loading declined by 1.1% in 4M’2022
10:27 Navy exercises USD230.5 million contract option to purchase 16th expeditionary fast transport from Austal
09:53 Crude oil futures start rising
09:24 Main route of Volga-Baltic waterways opened for navigation
09:11 MABUX: Downward trend to prevail in Global bunker market on May 04

2022 May 3

16:57 Meyer Turku reaches a satisfactory result in the midst of a protracted pandemic
16:01 Carnival Cruise Line celebrates the restart of its entire fleet of ships
15:13 Aker Solutions posts 1Q 2022 financial peformance
14:52 PGS wins contract in the Mediterranean
13:29 Holland America Line adds a season of new cruises to Australia, NZ and SE Asia starting in fall 2022
12:47 US Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from tanker
12:27 Van Oord and GLDD consortium secures contract for large-scale USA offshore wind project
11:12 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue irregular changes on May 03
11:02 Odfjell taps Harald Fotland as new CEO

2022 May 2

16:29 HII launches Virginia-Class submarine New Jersey
16:04 Incat Crowther wins CTV design contracts in the USA
15:49 DEME beefs up its fleet with newest offshore installation vessel 'ORION'
15:34 NYK signs long-term charter with CNOOC for six new LNG carrier
14:18 Suez Canal Authority reports a record monthly revenue of $629m in transit fees in April
13:32 Turkey based Cemre Shipyard secures a SOV contract from Norwegian customer
11:13 Greenbrier Gunderson Marine shipyard launches new 620teu barge ‘Haleakala’ for Matson
10:57 AET names yet another vessel for Petrobras charter
10:41 Suez Canal Authority on amendment of the rules of the transit tolls for cruise yachts
10:08 MABUX: Sharp irregular fluctuations to continue in Global bunker market on May 02
09:51 SAAM Towage agrees to purchase Ian Taylor towage business in Peru

2022 May 1

15:03 Ports landed with the bill of government Brexit border u-turn
14:12 Container dwell fee on hold through May 6
13:41 MSC Cruises Seaside to homeport at Port Canaveral Starting April 2023
11:37 Ninian Northern jacket on the move
10:18 Ocean carrier chooses Virginia for new rail link connecting the Mediterranean and USWC
09:51 Viking Cruises' Viking Octantis launches international cruises season at the port of Quebec

2022 April 30

14:18 USCG searching for man overboard from bulk carrier near Southwest Pass
13:04 Costa Venezia departs from Istanbul with new cruises to discover Turkey and Greece
12:41 Pair of Ramparts 3400 tugs delivered to Ri Zhao Port
11:23 Hoegh Autoliners signs contract to build the next four zero carbon ready Aurora class vessels
10:49 Carnival Cruise Line begins sailing from San Francisco with Carnival Miracle

2022 April 29

18:23 Eastern Shipbuilding to build the U.S. Coast Guard’s fourth OPC
17:58 First cargo of Ukrainian corn since February loaded in Romanian port - S&P
17:45 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:28 APM Terminals Pipavav secures a new liner service
16:42 MOL completes acquisition of Daibiru Corporation
15:31 ABP cuts its carbon footprint further with two electric cranes at the Port of Ipswich
15:24 Liftings return to pre-COVID levels as Maersk catches COSCO — Alphaliner