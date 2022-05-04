2022 May 4 10:27

Navy exercises USD230.5 million contract option to purchase 16th expeditionary fast transport from Austal

Flight II ships enhance the original capabilities of the Spearhead-class EPFs through incorporation of reconfigurable spaces for operating and post-surgical recovery efforts

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) is pleased to announce that the United States Navy has exercised a US$230,545,382 (A$324.6M) fixed–priced incentive (firm target) contract option for the detail design and construction of Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) 16 by Austal USA.



EPF 16 will be the third ship constructed by in “Flight II” configuration, which has enhanced medical and aviation capabilities. Austal USA has successfully delivered twelve EPF ships to the Navy since 2012, on schedule and on budget and is currently constructing EPFs 13, 14 and 15 at the company’s shipyard in Mobile, Alabama.



EPF 13 is being developed as a prototype for autonomous operations, while EPF 14 and 15 were redesigned to deliver greater medical capability and capacity.



Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg said the contract for another EPF with enhanced medical capabilities highlighted both the success of the high-speed vessel platform and its flexibility to deliver various mission profiles.



The United States Navy’s fleet of Expeditionary Fast Transport ships conduct humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, maritime security, surveillance, command and control, and counter narcotic missions around the globe. The versatility of the EPF design provides a significant operational capability that can be tailored to the needs of each fleet and combatant commander’s geographic command.



Flight II ships enhance the original capabilities of the Spearhead-class EPFs through incorporation of reconfigurable spaces for operating and post-surgical recovery efforts. Combined with the ship’s V-22 capable flight deck, Flight II ships provide unmatched versatility. Construction of EPF 16 will commence later this year with delivery projected for 2025. In addition to EPFs 13, 14 and 15 currently in production, Austal USA is currently constructing the Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) 32, 34 and 36; and is under contract for LCS 38. Following the opening of the company’s new steel shipbuilding production line, construction will soon commence on the first of two Navajo-class Towing, Salvage and Rescue Ships (T-ATS), T-ATS 11 and 12 for the United States Navy.