2022 May 3 13:29

Holland America Line adds a season of new cruises to Australia, NZ and SE Asia starting in fall 2022

Thirty-five ports, scenic cruising and cultural immersion highlight 10 new itineraries



In anticipation of the ports in Australia and New Zealand fully welcoming cruise ships back to their shores, Holland America Line opened bookings for a season of new itineraries aboard Westerdam starting in fall 2022. The new voyages, offered from Sept. 25, 2022, through March 13, 2023, explore Australia's rich culture, the lush landscapes of New Zealand and the enchanting history and culture of Southeast Asia.



Two new cruises conclude the Alaska season and reposition the ship Down Under from North America. Itineraries in Australia and New Zealand sail roundtrip from Sydney, Australia, or between Sydney and Auckland, New Zealand, and include scenic cruising in Fiordland National Park. A special Holiday Cruise departing Dec. 20 celebrates the New Year exploring New Zealand.



"The pent-up demand for cruises to Australia and New Zealand led us to the decision that it would be valuable to have Westerdam sail these unique itineraries that include some uncommon ports for us," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. "We have the utmost optimism that the entire region will be back to cruising come fall, and our guests have been waiting two years to take their dream cruise. These new itineraries give guests a lot to choose from as they explore this part of the world."



Goodbye, Alaska! Hello, Australia and New Zealand

Holland America Line added a seven-day Alaska cruise roundtrip from Seattle, Washington, departing Sept. 25, extending Westerdam's season by a week. The ship will then spend 36 days weaving among the enchanting isles of the South Pacific en route to Australia's southern and eastern regions, and the North and South islands of New Zealand. The cruise departs Seattle Oct. 2 and arrives at Sydney Nov. 8. Along the way, the ship makes 14 calls on the islands of Hawaii, Samoa, Fiji, Vanuatu, New Caledonia and Papua New Guinea, and finishes with three Australia visits.



Starting Nov. 8, Westerdam will explore Australia and New Zealand on four cruises that range from 13 to 15 days. The port-intensive itineraries ensure guests can deeply explore the region and get a variety of experiences ashore that showcase the country's culture, culinary expertise and popular wine scene. Scenic cruising takes guests into the vistas of Fiordland National Park with its ice-tipped mountains and sprawling fjords.



In January, the ship will sail from Sydney to Singapore to reposition for a drydock. The 16-day voyage includes two days of scenic cruising in Australia's iconic Great Barrier Reef - a stunningly diverse ecosystem that is one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World. Following the ship's refurbishment, Westerdam will cruise two new departures in February before assuming its previously published itineraries in Asia.



About Holland America Line

Holland America Line (a division of Carnival Corporation and plc) has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.