2022 May 3 14:52

PGS wins contract in the Mediterranean

PGS said it was awarded a Wide Azimuth 3D acquisition contract offshore Cyprus. Mobilization is scheduled to start mid-June and acquisition is expected to complete mid-August.



“We are very pleased with this contract award, which is an important contribution to our vessel utilization during the summer season. The Eastern Mediterranean is a prolific gas region, and a well-known area to PGS. With our Ramform acquisition platform and GeoStreamer technology we will provide the client with high quality data,” says President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.



The award was included in the booked position disclosed in the Q1 2022 presentation.