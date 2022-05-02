2022 May 2 13:32

Turkey based Cemre Shipyard secures a SOV contract from Norwegian customer

The shipyard will build the world’s first service operation vessel that can operate on green fuels



The design of the vessel has been developed by the Norwegian design company HAV Design in cooperation with ESVAGT, and the vessel will be the third turn-key project for Cemre to build for Esvagt. This pioneering project will change the path of the offshore wind service and support the market to reach carbon neutral and environmentally friendly solutions.



The SOV will be powered by batteries and dual fuel and pure methanol engines, capable of sailing on renewable e-methanol, produced from wind energy and biogenic carbon, which will lead to a yearly emission reduction of approx. 4,500 tonnes of CO2. These systems will provide the required power for the vessel's propulsion, positioning, and main operations while acting carbon neutral and making it possible to create a new “green vessel” trend in the operations. This 93-meter-long innovative vessel will provide accommodations for 124 persons and will be built according to DNV classification rules and sails under the Danish flag. The SOV will serve the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Hornsea 2 located off the UK’s Yorkshire coast in the North sea.



This new state-of-the-art ESVAGT SOV will provide high comfort standards to the crew and technicians on board also providing space for recreational activities including fitness facilities, game rooms, cinemas, and individual accommodation.



The vessel will provide a highly efficient workspace together with safe transfer of the technicians at the wind farm via a motion-compensated gangway and transfer boats as well as a crane to lift heavy spare parts. The SOV will also be equipped with a helicopter deck for fast and easy access and transfer from shore.



“This success marks its sign as another milestone for Cemre, and having the confidence sourced from the former challenging ‘firsts’ we believe Cemre Shipyard will present this green-committed & futuristic vessel to the sector successfully when completed,” says Burak Mursaloğlu, Head of Business Development at Cemre Shipyard.



As a builder partner of this foresighted and major-league project, Cemre taking another challenging step in the shipbuilding market and looking forward to accomplishing such innovative and pioneer SOV together with HAV Design and ESVAGT.



About Cemre Shipyard



Cemre Shipyard, with its modern facilities, is one of the leading new building shipyards located in Yalova, Turkey. The shipyard is capable of building different types of vessels as fishing, offshore, and passenger ships, building more than 15 vessels at the same time and delivering the ordered ships to Norway, Iceland, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Belgium, and Denmark.