  • Home
  • News
  • Turkey based Cemre Shipyard secures a SOV contract from Norwegian customer
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 May 2 13:32

    Turkey based Cemre Shipyard secures a SOV contract from Norwegian customer

    The shipyard will build the world’s first service operation vessel that can operate on green fuels

    The design of the vessel has been developed by the Norwegian design company HAV Design in cooperation with ESVAGT, and the vessel will be the third turn-key project for Cemre to build for Esvagt. This pioneering project will change the path of the offshore wind service and support the market to reach carbon neutral and environmentally friendly solutions.

    The SOV will be powered by batteries and dual fuel and pure methanol engines, capable of sailing on renewable e-methanol, produced from wind energy and biogenic carbon, which will lead to a yearly emission reduction of approx. 4,500 tonnes of CO2. These systems will provide the required power for the vessel's propulsion, positioning, and main operations while acting carbon neutral and making it possible to create a new “green vessel” trend in the operations. This 93-meter-long innovative vessel will provide accommodations for 124 persons and will be built according to DNV classification rules and sails under the Danish flag. The SOV will serve the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Hornsea 2 located off the UK’s Yorkshire coast in the North sea.

    This new state-of-the-art ESVAGT SOV will provide high comfort standards to the crew and technicians on board also providing space for recreational activities including fitness facilities, game rooms, cinemas, and individual accommodation.

    The vessel will provide a highly efficient workspace together with safe transfer of the technicians at the wind farm via a motion-compensated gangway and transfer boats as well as a crane to lift heavy spare parts. The SOV will also be equipped with a helicopter deck for fast and easy access and transfer from shore.

    “This success marks its sign as another milestone for Cemre, and having the confidence sourced from the former challenging ‘firsts’ we believe Cemre Shipyard will present this green-committed & futuristic vessel to the sector successfully when completed,” says Burak Mursaloğlu, Head of Business Development at Cemre Shipyard.

    As a builder partner of this foresighted and major-league project, Cemre taking another challenging step in the shipbuilding market and looking forward to accomplishing such innovative and pioneer SOV together with HAV Design and ESVAGT.

    About Cemre Shipyard

    Cemre Shipyard, with its modern facilities, is one of the leading new building shipyards located in Yalova, Turkey. The shipyard is capable of building different types of vessels as fishing, offshore, and passenger ships, building more than 15 vessels at the same time and delivering the ordered ships to Norway, Iceland, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Belgium, and Denmark.

Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding, Turkey  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 May 2

16:29 HII launches Virginia-Class submarine New Jersey
16:04 Incat Crowther wins CTV design contracts in the USA
15:49 DEME beefs up its fleet with newest offshore installation vessel 'ORION'
15:34 NYK signs long-term charter with CNOOC for six new LNG carrier
14:18 Suez Canal Authority reports a record monthly revenue of $629m in transit fees in April
13:32 Turkey based Cemre Shipyard secures a SOV contract from Norwegian customer
11:13 Greenbrier Gunderson Marine shipyard launches new 620teu barge ‘Haleakala’ for Matson
10:57 AET names yet another vessel for Petrobras charter
10:41 Suez Canal Authority on amendment of the rules of the transit tolls for cruise yachts
09:51 SAAM Towage agrees to purchase Ian Taylor towage business in Peru

2022 May 1

15:03 Ports landed with the bill of government Brexit border u-turn
14:12 Container dwell fee on hold through May 6
13:41 MSC Cruises Seaside to homeport at Port Canaveral Starting April 2023
11:37 Ninian Northern jacket on the move
10:18 Ocean carrier chooses Virginia for new rail link connecting the Mediterranean and USWC
09:51 Viking Cruises' Viking Octantis launches international cruises season at the port of Quebec

2022 April 30

14:18 USCG searching for man overboard from bulk carrier near Southwest Pass
13:04 Costa Venezia departs from Istanbul with new cruises to discover Turkey and Greece
12:41 Pair of Ramparts 3400 tugs delivered to Ri Zhao Port
11:23 Hoegh Autoliners signs contract to build the next four zero carbon ready Aurora class vessels
10:49 Carnival Cruise Line begins sailing from San Francisco with Carnival Miracle

2022 April 29

18:23 Eastern Shipbuilding to build the U.S. Coast Guard’s fourth OPC
17:58 First cargo of Ukrainian corn since February loaded in Romanian port - S&P
17:45 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:28 APM Terminals Pipavav secures a new liner service
16:42 MOL completes acquisition of Daibiru Corporation
15:31 ABP cuts its carbon footprint further with two electric cranes at the Port of Ipswich
15:24 Liftings return to pre-COVID levels as Maersk catches COSCO — Alphaliner
15:07 Net profit of Slavansky Ship Repair Yard in 2021 rose by 20%
14:26 ClassNK issues AiP for large liquefied hydrogen carrier developed by Kawasaki Heavy Industries
13:42 ABB’s integrated ship operating systems receive key cyber security certification from DNV
13:10 Novotrans commenced regular handling of Ro-Ro/Lo-Lo ship Ursa Major at Ust-Luga - Baltiysk railway ferry terminal
12:18 Furetank implements innovative systems protecting underwater environment
11:33 World’s first pure battery tanker “ASAHI” made her first bunkering operation on car carrier
11:22 Fourth Wagenborg W2W vessel connected by Castor Marine
10:59 Information on Korsakov seaport updated in RF Register of Seaports
10:31 Tallink Grupp’s unaudited consolidated revenue in QI'22 was EUR 106.1 million, up 97.5% YoY
10:07 ABB to power two new Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection vessels with Azipod® electric propulsion
09:46 First hybrid ro-ro vessel delivered to Finnlines
09:20 Crude oil futures rise on Russian oil embargo concerns
09:03 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue upward changes on Apr 29

2022 April 28

18:36 Green electricity significantly reduces Metrans carbon emissions
18:22 Diesel exports from the Port of Primorsk to plunge 30% in May - Bloomberg
18:06 Fincantieri delivers second corvette for Qatar
17:47 Four new icebreakers needed to ensure year-round IWW navigation on Caspian-Azov route
17:43 USA accounted for almost 50% of seaborne LNG imports into Europe in the first quarter of 2022 - Banchero Costa
17:26 DP World holds a ceremony for the first phase of Jafza Logistics Park
17:13 Merger of the ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge creates Europe's largest export port
17:03 Port of Cork Company and Cruise Ireland welcome the return to cruises
16:56 DEME Offshore’s integrated solution ensures progress at Kaskasi offshore wind farm
16:53 South Carolina Ports commissions Hamburg Port Consulting to assess the capacity expansion of the Inland Port Greer
16:50 Kia signs a seven-year Global Partnership deal with The Ocean Cleanup
16:31 Giant Mantsinen 300M arrives at the Port of Immingham
15:45 New owner of Pella Sietas Werft to convert shipyard for construction of sport boats
15:30 ABS supports McAllister’s decarbonization with greenhouse gas inventory and sustainability reporting
14:51 Shippers start establishing their own container lines amid further growth of freight rates
14:24 RUSCON organized bulk cargo dispatch from Novorossiysk to Turkey
14:02 Valenciaport expects freight rates to normalise over the course of the year
13:36 NYK to build its third LPG dual-fuel very large LPG / NH3 carrier
13:12 Valaris announces sale of jackups VALARIS 113 and 114