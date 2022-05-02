  • Home
  • 2022 May 2 14:18

    Suez Canal Authority reports a record monthly revenue of $629m in transit fees in April

    Suez Canal Authority posted for April a $629 revenue in ship transit fees. The monthly revenue rose 13.6% from April 2021 which is contributed to traffic rebound from the impact of the pandemic. The number of ships that passed through Suez Canal totaled 1,929 vessels (+6.3% Y/Y), Reuters reported citing the Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie.

    The number of oil tankers, liquefied natural gas tankers and containerships increased respectively by 25.8%, 12% and 9% in April versus a year ago, the SCA official said.

