2022 May 1 13:41

MSC Cruises Seaside to homeport at Port Canaveral Starting April 2023

Seaside-class cruise ship will feature 3 and 4-night itineraries to The Bahamas and 7-night sailings to Mexico, Belize and The Bahamas



MSC Cruises announced that the MSC Seaside will homeport from Port Canaveral beginning April 16, 2023, with three and four-night cruises to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas, and seven-night sailings to Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico, Belize, and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. The MSC Seaside, a popular Seaside-class ship specifically designed for Caribbean cruising, offers unique outdoor spaces along with a fantastic list of amenities.



MSC Cruises inaugurated year-round service from Port Canaveral in 2021, remarking at the time that the convenience for travelers and modern terminals and amenities made it an excellent homeport for the cruise line. The MSC Seaside will be the third ship from MSC Cruises to be homeported at Port Canaveral. MSC Divina is spending the summer sailing the Caribbean from Port Canaveral, with MSC Meraviglia taking over in October for the Winter 2022-2023 season.