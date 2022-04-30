2022 April 30 14:18

USCG searching for man overboard from bulk carrier near Southwest Pass

The Coast Guard is searching for a man overboard from the bulk carrier vessel Shandong Fu Xin approximately 97 miles southeast of Southwest Pass channel in Louisiana.



The search is for a 5-foot 31-year-old Vietnamese male.



Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a radio call at approximately 6:35 p.m. on VHF-FM channel 16 from the crew of the Shandong Fu Xin stating a crewmember reportedly failed to show up to watch that afternoon. The crew reported they were unable to find the missing crewmember after a search of the vessel. The watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and coordinated the launch of several Coast Guard assets to aid in the vessel’s search.