  • 2022 April 30 14:18

    USCG searching for man overboard from bulk carrier near Southwest Pass

    The Coast Guard is searching for a man overboard from the bulk carrier vessel Shandong Fu Xin approximately 97 miles southeast of Southwest Pass channel in Louisiana.

    The search is for a 5-foot 31-year-old Vietnamese male.

    Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a radio call at approximately 6:35 p.m. on VHF-FM channel 16 from the crew of the Shandong Fu Xin stating a crewmember reportedly failed to show up to watch that afternoon. The crew reported they were unable to find the missing crewmember after a search of the vessel. The watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and coordinated the launch of several Coast Guard assets to aid in the vessel’s search.

