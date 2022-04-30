2022 April 30 12:41

Pair of Ramparts 3400 tugs delivered to Ri Zhao Port

Robert Allan Ltd. is pleased to announce that Ri Gang Tuo 1 and Ri Gang Tuo 2, two RAmparts 3400 tugs were successfully delivered to Ri Zhao Port, Shandong, China in February and March of this year. An official naming ceremony was held at owner’s fleet base last week. The newly completed ASD tugs were constructed at Rizhao Kingda Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., designed by Robert Allan Ltd. and are to operate in Rizhao Port on the coast of the Yellow Sea, China.



The newly developed RAmparts 3400 has been specially designed for owners who prefer to operate tugs with shallow draft and assist ships with low freeboards. Both owner and builder are very satisfied with the performance demonstrated by the tugs during sea trials.



Key particulars of the Ri Gang Tuo 1 and Ri Gang Tuo 2 are:

Length, overall (excluding fenders): 34.3 m

Beam, moulded: 11.20 m

Depth, least moulded: 5.22 m

Maximum draft (navigational): 4.61 m

Gross Tonnage: 495



Main tank capacities at 100% are:

Fuel oil: 105 m3

Potable water: 43 m3

Ballast: 43 m3

Fire-fighting foam: 12 m3



The tugs were designed and constructed to the following CCS Notation:

★ CSA, TUG, R2, ★ CSM, BRC



Propulsion machinery consists of:

2 x Niigata main diesel engines 6L28HX, 1838kW

2 x Kongsberg Z-drives, US205S P20 FP



Each of the multi-purpose tugs is outfitted with a variety of deck machinery including a hawser winch from Masada Ironworks Co. Ltd, and two windlasses.



Ship-handling fenders at the bow consist of an upper row of cylindrical fenders and a lower course of W-fender. Sheer fendering consists of “D” rubbers and a smaller cylindrical fender at the stern.



The accommodations have been outfitted for a crew of ten with master’s cabin, mess, galley arranged in the deckhouse and all other crew cabins located on the lower accommodation deck. There is also a provision store on the lower deck. The wheelhouse is designed with a single split type control station which provides maximum all-round visibility with exceptional visibility to the bow and side fendering, as well as operations on the aft deck.



Trial results were as follows:

Bollard pull, astern: 64.3 tonnes

Free running speed, ahead: 14.02 kts