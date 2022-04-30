2022 April 30 10:49

Carnival Cruise Line begins sailing from San Francisco with Carnival Miracle

For the first time in its 50-year history, Carnival Cruise Line will set sail April 28 from its newest homeport, San Francisco, Calif., with the 2,124 passenger Carnival Miracle. Carnival’s first-ever sailings over the spring and summer from San Francisco expand its West Coast service offerings and strengthen its position as the cruise line embarking more guests than any other operator from California.



“After years of anticipation, Carnival Cruise Line is thrilled to be sailing out of the Port of San Francisco for the first time,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We’re proud to join the San Francisco community, support the revival of the tourism economy, and open up exciting travel options to beautiful destinations for those living in and visiting the Bay Area.”



“The Port of San Francisco is proud to welcome Carnival Miracle to its new homeport at the J.R. Herman Cruise Terminal at Pier 27,” said Elaine Forbes, the Port of San Francisco Executive Director. “Carnival Miracle will set sail on 19 voyages from the Port of San Francisco drawing thousands of passengers and crew to our city helping to drive the economic recovery of the waterfront. Each cruise call at the Port of San Francisco supports the network of mostly small and family owned business that have made Fisherman’s Wharf, the Embarcadero, and all corners of our seven and a half miles of property internationally renowned.”



Following an initial four-day Baja Mexico cruise from the Port of San Francisco, Carnival Miracle will begin the first of a series of 11 ten-day Alaska cruise vacations featuring stops in Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, in Victoria, BC, Canada and scenic cruising through Tracy Arm Fjord (stops vary depending on cruise date). Four- and five-day Baja Mexico cruises will also be offered, culminating with a 15-day Carnival Journeys cruise to Hawaii on September 15, 2022.



Carnival has been a presence on the West Coast for nearly 40 years, first cruising from Los Angeles in 1979, and has operated a homeport in Long Beach for 20 years. Currently, Carnival Radiance and Carnival Panorama operate year-round from Long Beach and offer a range of itineraries to the Mexican Riviera.



In addition to establishing a San Francisco homeport, Carnival Cruise Line has expanded its West Coast presence with its largest Alaska deployment in history; three ships will make 49 departures this season from San Francisco and Seattle to bucket list destinations. The May 2 Carnival Splendor Alaska sailing from Seattle will mark the return to service of Carnival’s full fleet of 23 ships, completing an impressive and successful restart of guest operations and setting the pace for the rest of the U.S. cruise industry.