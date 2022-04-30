  • Home
  2022 April 30

    Costa Venezia departs from Istanbul with new cruises to discover Turkey and Greece

    Costa Venezia’s new cruises to Turkey and Greece will make their debut from Istanbul on May 1. This is an absolute novelty in the current panorama of organized holidays, which marks the collaboration between Costa Cruises, Turkish Airlines, the Turkish National Tourist Board and Galataport Istanbul.

    The proposed formula is the “flight+cruise” package, available from all the main European countries, with scheduled Turkish Airlines flights, which will make it possible to reach Istanbul easily, and then embark on board of Costa Venezia from the new Galataport cruise terminal, equipped with all the comforts and services for the next generation of ships.

    "Our restart program ahead of summer is strengthened by a truly unique offer. The main new feature of Costa Venezia cruises is the possibility of visiting the best of Turkey in a single holiday, starting from Istanbul, one of the most beautiful cities in the world. We believe Turkey has great potential for cruises, and we are trying to be the first to develop it. Istanbul can be reached from the main European countries in just a few hours’ flight time, it has good air connections and modern ports, as well as a mild climate that makes it possible to operate all year round, and above all it offers an incredible variety of experiences and attractions" - said Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Cruises.

    Costa Venezia’s program in Turkey includes three different itineraries, all with embarkation and disembarkation in Istanbul, designed to include longer calls in the ports to enjoy the destinations with plenty of time, among cities rich in history, splendid archaeological and UNESCO World Heritage sites and crystal clear seas.

    In spring, summer and autumn, from 1 May to 13 November 2022, Costa Venezia will offer two one-week itineraries dedicated to Turkey and Greece, interchanging with each other, which can be combined into a single 15-day "super tour", with 8 calls in port longer than 10 hours.

    The first itinerary is ideal for those who want to explore the best of Turkey and Greece in one holiday. It includes a two-day, one-night call in Istanbul, the beautiful Turkish destinations of Izmir and Bodrum, the island of Mykonos and Athens in Greece.

    The second itinerary allows to explore some of Greece’s out-of-the-ordinary locations and the best of Turkey. It includes two two-day, one-night calls in Istanbul and Kusadasi, Turkey, before heading off to explore Rhodes and Heraklion, Greece.  

    In winter 2022-23, Costa Venezia will be offering a third 12-day itinerary to Turkey, Egypt, Israel and Cyprus, visiting Istanbul (with a two-day, one-night call), Bodrum, Limassol, Haifa (also with a two-day, one-night call), Alexandria and Kusadasi. From spring 2023, the two itineraries in Turkey and Greece will resume.

    The range of excursions available has been redesigned to explore hidden and little-visited places, and to enjoy the most authentic traditions, flavors and colors. Thanks to these offers it is possible, for example, to attend a private concert in a Roman amphitheater in Ephesus; to experience Istanbul by night; to take a cruise on the Bosphorus, between the two continents; to sleep in the typical houses dug out of the rock in the lunar landscapes of Cappadocia; to relax in the natural pools of Pamukkale; to snorkel among the sunken remains of the city of Mindo, together with an archaeologist. And again, to take a walk through the vineyards of Kusadasi with a wine expert; to go horseback riding through the pine forests and sand of Pamucak beach; to explore the coast of the Bodrum peninsula on a private caique; to discover the secrets of the Acropolis in Athens or relax in the sun on the beautiful beaches of Mykonos, Rhodes and Crete.

    Costa Venezia, built at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone, is a 135,000-ton ship with 2,116 guest cabins. With 13 different restaurants and 8 bars, the gastronomic offer is among the widest in the fleet. On board it is possible to taste food dishes and menus specifically created for Costa by three world-renowned chefs, Bruno Barbieri, Hélène Darroze and Ángel León, that will allow to explore every destination through food. There are many different wide outdoor spaces to fully enjoy the sailing experience. Families with children will find many activities on board, such as a water park and an adventure park, and couples will find a private spa, swimming pools and plenty of space for intimate moments.

