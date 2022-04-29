  • Home
  • News
  • IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 April 29 17:45

    IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

    Ports and Hydraulic Engineering

    • Rosmorport will hold a tender for dredging in the port of Ust-Luga and at Volga-Caspian Canal
    • Mongolia set to use Primorye ports for trading with APR countries
    • Preliminary survey of hydrosystem No 7 conducted at Tushino hydraulic engineering
    • Rules for setting and amending seaport boundaries are to be changed

    Shipping and logistics

    • Inland navigation season opens in Moscow
    • Navigation season starts in Ob-Irtysh Basin
    • Navigation season opened in the industrial port of Cherepovets Steel Mill.
    • Belarus has prepared agreement on transportation of major export via the Russian Federation while Beltamozhservis is set to redirect logistic routes from Baltic states’ to Russian ports
    • Oboronlogistics’ Sparta II delivered commercial cargo from Novorossiysk to Tartus
    • High-speed ship Kometa will start operation on Novorossiysk-Gelendzhik-Sochi route from May 1
    • Oboronlogistics reports 30-pct increase in traffic volumes on Ust-Luga - Baltiysk ferry line
    • FESCO launches regular railway service FESCO European Railway Network (FERN) between Russia and Europe and regular sea service between Novorossiysk and Istanbul
    • Volga Shipping Company starts carrying crushed stone along Russia’s IWW
    • RF Government establishes logistic corridors headquarters

    Shipbuilding and Ship Repair

    • On May 14, Khabarovsk Shipyard will launch crab catching vessel Omolon for Mag-Sea International. The ship readiness exceeds 60%.
    • Zelenodolsk shipyard will build LNG bunkering ships for Gazprom LNG Technologies. Ak Bars will complete designing of the ship in September 2022
    • United Engine Corporation designed Russia’s first power unit for Arctic platforms
    • Astrakhan Region and Azerbaijan consider implementation of joint shipbuilding projects
    • Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau launches 15th Valdai 45R hydrofoil
    • Kostroma Plant delivers ship of Project 3330
    • Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation launches second non-self-propelled suction hopper dredger of Project 4395
    • Marine Rescue Service holds tender for dock repair of Rybinsk
    • Rosmorport to hold a tender for maintenance of Semyon Dezhnyov and Ivan Kruzenshtern  icebreakers

    Sanctions

    • Spanish authorities prevented Russian tanker Andrey Pervozvanniy from entering the country’s territorial waters
    • Norway may close its border in Storskog to Russian cargo traffic

    Appointments

    • Dmitry Bakanov appointed as Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation
Другие новости по темам: sanctions, shipping, hydraulic engineering, shipbuilding, ports, ship repair, logistics  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 April 29

18:23 Eastern Shipbuilding to build the U.S. Coast Guard’s fourth OPC
17:58 First cargo of Ukrainian corn since February loaded in Romanian port - S&P
17:45 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:28 APM Terminals Pipavav secures a new liner service
16:42 MOL completes acquisition of Daibiru Corporation
15:31 ABP cuts its carbon footprint further with two electric cranes at the Port of Ipswich
15:24 Liftings return to pre-COVID levels as Maersk catches COSCO — Alphaliner
15:07 Net profit of Slavansky Ship Repair Yard in 2021 rose by 20%
14:26 ClassNK issues AiP for large liquefied hydrogen carrier developed by Kawasaki Heavy Industries
13:42 ABB’s integrated ship operating systems receive key cyber security certification from DNV
13:10 Novotrans commenced regular handling of Ro-Ro/Lo-Lo ship Ursa Major at Ust-Luga - Baltiysk railway ferry terminal
12:18 Furetank implements innovative systems protecting underwater environment
11:33 World’s first pure battery tanker “ASAHI” made her first bunkering operation on car carrier
11:22 Fourth Wagenborg W2W vessel connected by Castor Marine
10:59 Information on Korsakov seaport updated in RF Register of Seaports
10:31 Tallink Grupp’s unaudited consolidated revenue in QI'22 was EUR 106.1 million, up 97.5% YoY
10:07 ABB to power two new Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection vessels with Azipod® electric propulsion
09:46 First hybrid ro-ro vessel delivered to Finnlines
09:20 Crude oil futures rise on Russian oil embargo concerns
09:03 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue upward changes on Apr 29

2022 April 28

18:36 Green electricity significantly reduces Metrans carbon emissions
18:22 Diesel exports from the Port of Primorsk to plunge 30% in May - Bloomberg
18:06 Fincantieri delivers second corvette for Qatar
17:47 Four new icebreakers needed to ensure year-round IWW navigation on Caspian-Azov route
17:43 USA accounted for almost 50% of seaborne LNG imports into Europe in the first quarter of 2022 - Banchero Costa
17:26 DP World holds a ceremony for the first phase of Jafza Logistics Park
17:13 Merger of the ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge creates Europe's largest export port
17:03 Port of Cork Company and Cruise Ireland welcome the return to cruises
16:56 DEME Offshore’s integrated solution ensures progress at Kaskasi offshore wind farm
16:53 South Carolina Ports commissions Hamburg Port Consulting to assess the capacity expansion of the Inland Port Greer
16:50 Kia signs a seven-year Global Partnership deal with The Ocean Cleanup
16:31 Giant Mantsinen 300M arrives at the Port of Immingham
15:45 New owner of Pella Sietas Werft to convert shipyard for construction of sport boats
15:30 ABS supports McAllister’s decarbonization with greenhouse gas inventory and sustainability reporting
14:51 Shippers start establishing their own container lines amid further growth of freight rates
14:24 RUSCON organized bulk cargo dispatch from Novorossiysk to Turkey
14:02 Valenciaport expects freight rates to normalise over the course of the year
13:36 NYK to build its third LPG dual-fuel very large LPG / NH3 carrier
13:12 Valaris announces sale of jackups VALARIS 113 and 114
12:44 Silversea reveals details of Silver Nova’s asymmetrical design
12:28 GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG сarrier
11:56 Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau launches 15th Valdai 45R hydrofoil
11:18 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 17, 2022
10:25 Crude oil market sees moderate decrease of prices
10:09 OOCL launches A3 Express Loop between China and Australia
09:52 Fishery Shipowners Association supports Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
09:41 NYK launches “NYK Green Earth” and expands “Sail Green” brand
09:13 Act now for safe fishing, IMO Secretary-General urges states
08:48 MABUX: Upward evolution to continue in Global bunker market on Apr 28

2022 April 27

18:37 Ship design concept from Ulstein can solve the zero emission challenge
18:07 Advanced evacuation system to be installed onboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s next Prima-class of ships
17:36 MOL teams up with Plug Power to build one of Europe’s largest-capacity green hydrogen production facilities at MOL’s Danube Refinery in Hungary
17:15 Yang Ming receives one more 11,000 TEU ship
16:45 Eneti announces contract awards for Seajacks
16:20 Hapag-Lloyd updates Baltic Express service
16:06 Icebreaker assistance season ends in Great Port St. Petersburg on April 28
15:53 Gasum obtains LNG distribution license in Belgium
15:32 Maersk registers 33% growth in exports out of the Pakistan in the first quarter of 2022
14:50 Another stage of Akkuyu NPP onshore facilities construction completed
14:03 Wärtsilä launches new medium-speed marine engine