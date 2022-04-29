-
2022 April 29 17:45
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- Rosmorport will hold a tender for dredging in the port of Ust-Luga and at Volga-Caspian Canal
- Mongolia set to use Primorye ports for trading with APR countries
- Preliminary survey of hydrosystem No 7 conducted at Tushino hydraulic engineering
- Rules for setting and amending seaport boundaries are to be changed
Shipping and logistics
- Inland navigation season opens in Moscow
- Navigation season starts in Ob-Irtysh Basin
- Navigation season opened in the industrial port of Cherepovets Steel Mill.
- Belarus has prepared agreement on transportation of major export via the Russian Federation while Beltamozhservis is set to redirect logistic routes from Baltic states’ to Russian ports
- Oboronlogistics’ Sparta II delivered commercial cargo from Novorossiysk to Tartus
- High-speed ship Kometa will start operation on Novorossiysk-Gelendzhik-Sochi route from May 1
- Oboronlogistics reports 30-pct increase in traffic volumes on Ust-Luga - Baltiysk ferry line
- FESCO launches regular railway service FESCO European Railway Network (FERN) between Russia and Europe and regular sea service between Novorossiysk and Istanbul
- Volga Shipping Company starts carrying crushed stone along Russia’s IWW
- RF Government establishes logistic corridors headquarters
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- On May 14, Khabarovsk Shipyard will launch crab catching vessel Omolon for Mag-Sea International. The ship readiness exceeds 60%.
- Zelenodolsk shipyard will build LNG bunkering ships for Gazprom LNG Technologies. Ak Bars will complete designing of the ship in September 2022
- United Engine Corporation designed Russia’s first power unit for Arctic platforms
- Astrakhan Region and Azerbaijan consider implementation of joint shipbuilding projects
- Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau launches 15th Valdai 45R hydrofoil
- Kostroma Plant delivers ship of Project 3330
- Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation launches second non-self-propelled suction hopper dredger of Project 4395
- Marine Rescue Service holds tender for dock repair of Rybinsk
- Rosmorport to hold a tender for maintenance of Semyon Dezhnyov and Ivan Kruzenshtern icebreakers
Sanctions
- Spanish authorities prevented Russian tanker Andrey Pervozvanniy from entering the country’s territorial waters
- Norway may close its border in Storskog to Russian cargo traffic
Appointments
- Dmitry Bakanov appointed as Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation
Другие новости по темам: sanctions, shipping, hydraulic engineering, shipbuilding, ports, ship repair, logistics